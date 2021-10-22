Nation Current Affairs 22 Oct 2021 Cruise Drugs Case: A ...
Cruise Drugs Case: Ananya Panday denies allegations of supplying drugs to Aryan Khan

ANI
Published Oct 22, 2021, 3:17 pm IST
Updated Oct 22, 2021, 4:04 pm IST
Meanwhile, one more drug peddler was detained by NCB on Friday morning in connection with the cruise raid case
Bollywood actor Ananya Panday. (PTI Photo)
 Bollywood actor Ananya Panday. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, who was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday and Friday in connection with the Mumbai cruise raid case, has denied the allegations of supplying and consuming drugs.

As per the NCB sources, Ananya denied the allegation of supplying drugs to Aryan Khan, who is an accused in the case, and said that she has never consumed the drugs.

 

"The chats recovered from Aryan Khan's mobile phone reveal that in the year 2018-19, she helped supply drugs to Aryan thrice by providing him the numbers of drug dealers," NCB sources told ANI.

"Ananya denied the supply related talks in the chat conversation and told the NCB officials that she has never consumed or supplied the drugs," they added.

Ananya Panday has been summoned by NCB today in connection with the Mumbai cruise raid case as well on suspicion of drug consumption. The summon has been issued based on the chats recovered from Aryan Khan's mobile.

 

Earlier on Thursday, an NCB team was seen at Ananya Panday's house, following which, the actor was summoned by the probe agency at its office. Later, Ananya Panday, along with her father Chunky Panday, reached NCB's office.

Meanwhile, one more drug peddler was detained by NCB on Friday morning in connection with the cruise raid case.

The probe agency has conducted six raids or searches in Mumbai and nearby areas in the last two days in connection with the cruise drugs case, said sources.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

 

A total of 20 people, including Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case.

...
