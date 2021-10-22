Nation Current Affairs 22 Oct 2021 AP records 76% in gi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AP records 76% in giving first dose of Covid jab by surpassing national avg. of 74%

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 22, 2021, 11:53 pm IST
Updated Oct 23, 2021, 12:10 am IST
With regard to the second dose, AP has registered 42 per cent against the national average of only 30 per cent
Medical staff administers covid vaccine to a woman at her residence during a vaccination drive in the One Town area in Visakhapatnam. (DC file photo)
 Medical staff administers covid vaccine to a woman at her residence during a vaccination drive in the One Town area in Visakhapatnam. (DC file photo)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has administered at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine to 76 per cent of the eligible population, against the national average coverage of 74 per cent.

The state government has identified 3.69 crore people aged above 18 years for the vaccine. Of them, the first dose has been administered to nearly 3.13 crore people, and the second dose to 1.79 crore people taking the total number of people who received the jab to 4.93 crore so far.

 

Telangana has registered 74 per cent coverage with the first dose, Tamil Nadu 67, Karnataka 83 and Kerala registered 94 per cent, sources said.

With regard to the second dose, AP has registered 42 per cent against the national average of only 30 per cent, indicating that the AP government is far ahead in the race to cover all eligible people. Telangana has achieved 29 per cent, Tamil Nadu 24, Karnataka 41 and Kerala registered 46.

The state health authorities maintain that the targeted population varies for varied reasons as some people may move to other places without taking the jab while some may die while others defer vaccination.

 

Sources said over five crore doses of vaccine have been distributed to the districts with minimum wastage of the vaccine despite exemption given for 10 per cent while handling it.

A senior health official said, “As AP showed good performance in administration of first dose of Covid jab by registering 76 per cent even by surpassing national average of 74 per cent, it intends to expedite administration of the jab to the remaining targeted population even by setting up a state-level task force to monitor it shortly. However, we advise the people to strictly comply with Covid appropriate behaviour to ensure safety from the virus to all the people.”

 

Meanwhile, AP collected penalty of Rs 32.32 crore from 40.76 lakh people for violation of Covid appropriate behaviour so far.

...
Tags: covid-19 vaccine, andhra pradesh vaccination, covid vaccine second dose, covid appropriate behaviour
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

A scuffle broke out between the two factions after what began as arguments.

Tension in Kuppam as YSRC, TDP men clash

TRS leaders attack a police official who tried to stop them from heading towards BJP activists, during a poll campaign meeting of Union minister G. Kishan Reddy in Sirisedu village in Ellanthakunta mandal of Huzurabad constituency in Karimnagar district on Friday. — DC

Over excited TRS leaders attacked police in front of Kishan Reddy

Once this is established, personnel from the state enforcement bureau and police carry out raids in areas where the sale of liquor is low. (Representational Photo:AFP)

AP government launches new strategy to curb ID liquor, NDPL

The site where four accused of rape and murder of Disha were shot dead on December 6. (DC file photo)

Shady replies of witness irk Disha encounter probe panel



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

WHO chief calls Mansukh Mandviya; discusses Covaxin, resuming AstraZeneca vaccine

A health worker prepares a dose of Covaxin vaccine against Covid-19 coronavirus at a vaccination centre in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP/File)

J&K Lt. Governor, police chief vow to root out terrorism

DGP Singh said that the recent target killings in the Valley in which seven Hindus and a Sikh woman also lost their lives were apart from disrupting peace aimed at triggering a communal split in J&K. — Representational image/PTI

PM Modi to attend Glasgow climate meet, environment minister says

India has not yet committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050, considered a vital goal in limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. (PTI)

India records over 18K new Covid cases, 160 fresh deaths

Benefiaciaries arrive for receiving Covid-19 vaccine dose at a free vaccination camp organized by the Delhi government, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Cruise Drugs Case: Ananya Panday denies allegations of supplying drugs to Aryan Khan

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->