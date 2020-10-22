The Indian Premier League 2020

Some respite from COVID-19 for India as active cases continue to decline

Published Oct 22, 2020, 9:29 pm IST
Crowded Chandni Chowk market during festive season, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi:  The trend of steady decline in active cases in India continues as active cases are now below 10 per cent of the total cases for the last three days, suggesting only 1 in 10 cases are active COVID-19 patients across the country. Presently, the active cases comprise 9.29 per cent of the total positive cases of the country that stands at 7.16 lakh.

The overall cases in India reached 77.07 lakh out of which, 55, 839 cases were detected in the last 24 hours. With 702 new fatalities, the total number of deaths in India are over 1.16 lakh.

 

According to Union health ministry, the daily Positivity Rate has also been less than 5 per cent over the past three days, indicating that the spread of infection is being effectively contained. The daily Positivity Rate on Thursday was 3.8 per cent. Officials said the decrease in the daily positivity rate is simultaneously mapped by the falling active cases, which continue to be under 7.5 lakh on Thursday.

The total recovered cases are close to 69 lakhs and the difference between active cases and recovered cases is consistently increasing and stands at 61.59 lakh. In the last 24 hours, 79,415 patients recovered taking the national Recovery Rate to 89.20 per cent.

 

