Hyderabad rains aftermath: 53 lakes damaged, others may breach too

Water overflows from the gates after the tank level of Osman Sagar became full on Wednesday. Authorities will open the gates anytime if it rains heavyily. R.Pavan

Hyderabad: As many as 53 lakes out of a total of 185 have been left damaged or left in a vulnerable condition due to incessant rains. Irrigation officials monitoring the city lakes said all tanks were brimming with huge inflows after the city received a record 30 cm of rainfall this week, said state secretary, irrigation, Rajat Kumar.

The threat of breach of any or all water bodies is not ruled out if the city receives further rainfall. Moosapet, Mansoorabad and Bandlaguda tanks in Hyderabad limits were on the verge of breach. Necessary measures were being taken to prevent breach of water bodies. Additionally, 15 special teams were constituted to look after safety of tanks and lakes, Mr Kumar said.

However, officials prioritised the restoration of 53 extremely damaged lakes, which would be restored with immediate effect. The state government had earmarked `10 crore for temporary restoration of tanks. The officials said the department sought another `40 crore funds to take up repairs on a permanent basis.

The restoration and repair works would be taken up after evacuating residents in low lying areas. In the long run, all 185 lakes, which have already reached full-tank level, will be repaired and restored at an estimated cost of `10 crore. Repairs are being taken up at all breached water bodies on a war footing, Rajat Kumar claimed.

Kumar said the department was currently not focussing on lake’s encroachments since most of them in FTL had completed their mutation process as per official records. He said action will be initiated against encroachers after the emergency situation ends.

Commenting on incidents of lake breaches, the irrigation secretary claimed that breach of Appa Cheruvu was not a human error, he claimed. He conceded that three persons lost their lives near Palle Cheruvu. People were not allowed to visit tanks and lakes until water levels receded, he said.

Meanwhile, after efforts of over 48 hours, irrigation department finally found sluice gates in the Fox Sagar lake in Jeedimetla. They were opened and water released after evacuation of people in low lying areas.

The twin reservoirs under Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar were at full reservoir level. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board officials have released 1,372 cusecs of water from Himayat Sagar by lifting gates. Inflows at Osman Sagar was also reduced to 800 cusecs.