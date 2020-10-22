DMK chief Stalin slams Tamil Nadu CM over free coronavirus vaccine

Chennai: DMK president MK Stalin took a swipe at Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for offering to provide free immunization once the vaccine for Covid-19 was ready, saying it was unbearable to see him posturing as a munificent lord.

Did the Chief Minister think that the vaccine was a freebie that he would give the people? Stalin asked in a tweet on Thursday, saying that it was the duty of a government to provide medicines to the people.

The time for youth power to become a dominant force in the state was coming closer, Stalin said in a speech, saying that ‘Kalignar Government’ (M Karunanidhi government) would soon be formed, referring to the next Assembly elections.

Listing the various measures that M Karunanidhi took as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for education and industrial growth, Stalin said the Dravidian movement came about with the idea of providing education and jobs to all, irrespective of gender.

He was addressing, through a video conference, a free job fair at Sankarankoil in Tenkasi district organised by Venkateshkumar Memorial Trust when he said that the rulers at the Centre and State had failed to create jobs.

Education for all and jobs for all was the motto of the Karunanidhi governments, he said adding that if K Kamaraj opened schools, Karunanidhi opened colleges. He also explained how Karunanidhi paved the way for the growth of IT industry in the state, which formulated the first IT policy in the country after setting up a separate department for IT in 1998.

In another statement, Stalin demanded the scrapping of NEET, criticising all those who supported it by claiming that the State was ‘achieving’ through it.

Pointing to a newspaper report that only a handful of students of Government schools would get admission for medical courses, he said that for children from rural, poor and middle class backgrounds to realize their dream of becoming doctors, NEET should be done away with.