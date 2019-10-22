We will go inside PoK: J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Governor, Satya Pal Malik, on Monday warned Pakistan of stern military action if it continued to push in militants and terrorists to foment trouble in the state.

“We will dismantle terrorist camps. If they don’t desist we will go inside (Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir),” he said while talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function organised by the police to pay tribute to its ‘martyrs’ at Zewan on the outskirts of Srinagar.

The Governor also said, “War is bad and Pakistan should behave. If they don’t mend their ways, what will happen in future will be worse than what happened on Sunday.”

Malik in his message to the people of the Valley particularly its youth said “there will be a new Kashmir from November 1...participate in it and take it ahead. I would like to ask the boys here what did they achieve, so far (through confrontation)?”

The Army had on Sunday said that it destroyed three terror camps and damaged a fourth one just across the Line of Control (LoC) in PoK’s Neelam Valley, killing six to ten Pakistani soldiers. Army chief General Bipin Rawat had said that the Indian action was in retaliation to an “unprovoked ceasefire violation” by the Pakistani troops in which two Army jawans and a civilian died and three others were injured and several houses damaged in Tanghdhar sector of J&K on Saturday.

The Army had claimed that it used artillery guns to target terrorist camps in PoK where from terrorists were being pushed into J&K.

Pakistan had said that, at least, six civilians and a Pakistani soldier were killed and nine other civilians were injured as Indian troops resorted to “indiscriminate and ruthless” shelling from across the LoC. It claimed that 43 shops, 53 houses, six vehicles and three motorcycles had been damaged by Indian shelling.

Pakistan Army’s Inter-Services Public Relations had also claimed that in response to “unprovoked ceasefire violations” by India in Jura, Shahkot and Nauseri sectors nine Indian soldiers were killed and several others wounded and that two bunkers were destroyed.