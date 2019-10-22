Nation Current Affairs 22 Oct 2019 Siachen thrown open ...
Siachen thrown open to tourists

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PAWAN BALI
Published Oct 22, 2019, 1:12 am IST
Updated Oct 22, 2019, 1:12 am IST
The Siachen Base Camp is at around 10,000 feet above sea level. From there, will be able to trek on to Kumar Camp which is at 16,000 feet.
New Delhi: Siachen glacier, world’s highest battlefield know for extreme cold weather and tough mountaineering terrain has been thrown open to tourists.

“The Siachen area is now open for tourists and tourism. From Siachen Base Camp to Kumar Post, the entire area has been opened for tourism purposes,” said defence minister Rajnath Singh in eastern Ladakh.

 

He was addressing a function to  inaugurate Col Chewang Rinchin Bridge on Shyok river, located about 45 km from  the county’s border with China.

He indicated that this step will make people  appreciate the efforts put in by jawans, engineers and other workers who are deployed at such a difficult environment.

Defence minister said that Ladakh has tremendous potential in tourism and better connectivity in the newly created Union Territory would bring tourists in large numbers.

The Siachen Base Camp is at around 10,000 feet above sea level. From there, people will be able to trek on to Kumar Camp which is at 16,000 feet, the distance of the trek being 60 kilometers across 8-9 days.

The post is named after Colonel Narendra ‘Bull’ Kumar, who was one of the first officers who did extensive expedition of the Siachen helping India to launch Operation Meghdoot to secure the glacier in 1984.

Emphasising that stress-related disorders due to driving are a serious health concern, the Tata Lite survey laments there isn't any focused study in India to monitor commuting stress affecting an individual's physiology.

Bengaluru: Road rage up, thanks to bad traffic

Picture for representation

For foreign students, Karnataka best place to study: Survey

Etala Rajendar

3 TRS leaders killed in Rahadari mishap

Supreme Court.

Supreme Court verdict will be in our favour: BC Patil



Savarkar an accomplished man: Singhvi

V.D. Savarkar

Hyderabad: Road repair delayed by procedural speedbump

Though the government has passed an oral order regarding the handing over of the roads for annual maintenance, the engineers are firm about getting a government order before the start the work.

Army says more infiltration likely

"Before snow closes the paths in mountains along the Line of Control (LoC) we are expecting more attempts by terrorists to intrude into India," said a senior Army official.

Hyderabad: Commuters rush to Metro

A motorist fortunately escaped without any injuries after a TSRTC bus ferrying passengers hit the two wheeler in Secunderabad. The bus had women passenger on the footboard of the bus (Photo: S.Surender Reddy)

TRS trying to buy out Joint Action Committee leaders

Tamilisai Soundararajan
