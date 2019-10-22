Nation Current Affairs 22 Oct 2019 PM Modi to interact ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi to interact with party workers in Varanasi on Oct 24

ANI
Published Oct 22, 2019, 9:45 am IST
Updated Oct 22, 2019, 9:45 am IST
Modi's visit comes ahead of the Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya on October 26, where more than 5.50 lakh earthen lamps will be lit.
Modi has been representing the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat since 2014. He retained the high-profile constituency by comfortably defeating his opponents in this year's general elections. (Photo: File)
 Modi has been representing the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat since 2014. He retained the high-profile constituency by comfortably defeating his opponents in this year's general elections. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, on October 24 where he will interact with BJP party workers.

"On October 24, I will interact with party workers in Varanasi, which is my parliamentary constituency. I have invited all the workers to be a part of it. If you have any suggestions or questions, you can share them on the NaMo app," he tweeted on Tuesday morning.

 

Modi's visit comes ahead of the Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya on October 26, where more than 5.50 lakh earthen lamps will be lit.

Modi has been representing the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat since 2014. He retained the high-profile constituency by comfortably defeating his opponents in this year's general elections.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

 

...
Tags: narendra modi, bjp, 2019 lok sabha elections, namo app
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh


Latest From Nation

The Andhra Pradesh government will decide on the future of the state's new capital, Amaravati, once the expert panel constituted to draft a comprehensive plan for its development, submits its report, official sources said. (Photo: File)

Andhra govt likely to decide fate of Amaravati in Jan after panel submits report

Congress leader Manish Tewari said on Tuesday that the BJP government should bear the cost as a Sikh devotee paying for the visit to the gurudwara goes against the grain of

Govt should bear cost of USD 20 imposed by Pak on each Kartarpur pilgrim: Cong

Over 49,000 workers have been on strike since October 5, protesting against the state government's order to sack over 40,000 employees of TSRTC. (Photo: ANI)

Temporary RTC staff hired by T'gana govt looting public, claim agitators

The northeast monsoon had set in over south India on October 16, bringing good spells of rains in various parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry since then, including here. (Representional Image)

TN, Puducherry likely to receive rains for next two days



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Big deal,' high school teen says of Jeff Bezos when told he was a top CEO

The student asked 'Who's Jeff Bezos?' twice, to another student sitting behind him. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Apple Watch Series 5 review: Almost closes all rings on perfection

The always-on display on the Apple Watch Series 5 looks and feels innovative even though Apple wasn’t the first to launch this feature.
 

Top 6 credit card offers in the UAE that you can't refuse

Customers should identify which type of offers & benefits they exactly want before applying for a plastic card since each credit card comes with its own set of benefits and offers.
 

Skip iPhone 11 for this smartphone that blows away anything we have seen

Apple details that its upcoming Touch ID sensor will be housed under the display.
 

Renor BT PowerCab review: Drops that bass!

No matter how many images you see of the Renor BT PowerCab, nothing will prepare you for the sheer size it has on offer.
 

In a first, EC sets up creches at Maharashtra booths for children of women voters

Since many women voters have no option but to carry their children along with them to the polling booths, the Election Commission came up with this initiative, the EC official said. (Represnetational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Book law student who accused me of rape under Gangster Act: Chinmayanand to UP cops

Chinmayanand has been booked under section 376C of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which is usually applied in cases where a person abuses his position to

My son's critics should be able to respect counter views: Abhijit Banerjee's mother

Banerjee, an Indian-American professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has won Nobel in Economics, jointly with Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer, for

Bengaluru: Road rage up, thanks to bad traffic

Emphasising that stress-related disorders due to driving are a serious health concern, the Tata Lite survey laments there isn't any focused study in India to monitor commuting stress affecting an individual's physiology.

For foreign students, Karnataka best place to study: Survey

Picture for representation

Hyderabad: Fire safety equipment was defunct

The presence of fire safety equipment but its non-functioning raises issues of whether annual checks are carried out. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham