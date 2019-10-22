PM Modi to interact with party workers in Varanasi on Oct 24

Modi has been representing the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat since 2014. He retained the high-profile constituency by comfortably defeating his opponents in this year's general elections. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, on October 24 where he will interact with BJP party workers.

"On October 24, I will interact with party workers in Varanasi, which is my parliamentary constituency. I have invited all the workers to be a part of it. If you have any suggestions or questions, you can share them on the NaMo app," he tweeted on Tuesday morning.

24 अक्टूबर को मैं अपने संसदीय क्षेत्र वाराणसी के कार्यकर्ताओं से संवाद करूंगा। इसमें शामिल होने के लिए मैं अपने सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को आमंत्रित करता हूं। आपके पास कोई सुझाव या प्रश्न हो तो उसे नमो ऐप पर साझा कर सकते हैं। pic.twitter.com/eacTkPJK8a — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2019

Modi's visit comes ahead of the Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya on October 26, where more than 5.50 lakh earthen lamps will be lit.

Modi has been representing the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat since 2014. He retained the high-profile constituency by comfortably defeating his opponents in this year's general elections.

