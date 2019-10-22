Nation Current Affairs 22 Oct 2019 Odisha couple takes ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Odisha couple takes oath on Constitution to get married

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published Oct 22, 2019, 1:16 am IST
Updated Oct 22, 2019, 1:16 am IST
They took oath on the Constitution declaring them as life partners. Biplab and Anita, the couple, kept their marriage a low-key affair.
Including the newly-wed couple, the invitees participated in the voluntary blood donation where as many as 36 units were collected.
 Including the newly-wed couple, the invitees participated in the voluntary blood donation where as many as 36 units were collected.

BERHAMPUR: A young couple in Odisha has set an example by solemnising their marriage in a novel way. They did not take help of any priest nor any hymns were chanted.

They took oath on the Constitution declaring them as life partners. Biplab and Anita, the couple, kept their marriage a low-key affair.

 

Reports on Monday said Biplab Kumar and Anita got married in the presence of guests and their relatives. A blood donation camp was also organised to mark the occasion.

Including the newly-wed couple, the invitees participated in the voluntary blood donation where as many as 36 units were collected.

“I am a rationalist and do not believe in age old religious practices. We kept it simple and got the marriage solemnised in a unique way,” said Biplab’s father, Mohan Rao.

Biplab (31) works for a pharmaceutical firm and Anita (23) is engaged as an auxiliary nurse midwife.

...
Tags: arranged marriage


Latest From Nation

Emphasising that stress-related disorders due to driving are a serious health concern, the Tata Lite survey laments there isn't any focused study in India to monitor commuting stress affecting an individual's physiology.

Bengaluru: Road rage up, thanks to bad traffic

Picture for representation

For foreign students, Karnataka best place to study: Survey

Etala Rajendar

3 TRS leaders killed in Rahadari mishap

Supreme Court.

Supreme Court verdict will be in our favour: BC Patil



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In a first, EC sets up creches at Maharashtra booths for children of women voters

Since many women voters have no option but to carry their children along with them to the polling booths, the Election Commission came up with this initiative, the EC official said. (Represnetational Image)
 

‘Historic moment’: World's longest flight arrives in Sydney from New York

The longest non-stop passenger flight touched down in Australia Sunday morning after more than 19 hours in the air, a milestone journey from New York that Qantas hopes to parlay into commercial success. (Photo: Qantas)
 

PM Modi meets Maharashtra pilot who built aircraft from scratch on his terrace

Maharashtra pilot Amol Yadav, who had got a Rs 35,000 crore deal for India's first plane factory last year, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan welcomes Mrs Chulbul Pandey - Rajjo; watch

Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo in Dabangg 3. (Photo: Twitter)
 

UP: Home Guards perform 'havan,' protest against their termination

The state government recently decided to remove nearly 25,000 Home Guards from duties, which has invited widespread criticism from different quarters. (Photo: ANI)
 

Thai tourism now looks at India for revival after shunned by Chinese

Hotels on Thailand's most popular holiday island have been forced to slash prices with rooms left vacant and beaches sparse as tourist chiefs struggle with a plunge in Chinese visitors caused by the US trade war and a stronger baht. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kamlesh Tiwari murder: 1 held in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra ATS, on the basis of leads provided by the UP police, on Saturday arrested Ali.

Draft road upkeep plan: K T Rama Rao to babus

K.T. Rama Rao.

Tamilisai Soundararajan lays stress on innovation in agriculture sector

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan

Savarkar an accomplished man: Singhvi

V.D. Savarkar

Hyderabad: Road repair delayed by procedural speedbump

Though the government has passed an oral order regarding the handing over of the roads for annual maintenance, the engineers are firm about getting a government order before the start the work.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham