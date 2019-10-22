Odisha couple takes oath on Constitution to get married

Including the newly-wed couple, the invitees participated in the voluntary blood donation where as many as 36 units were collected.

BERHAMPUR: A young couple in Odisha has set an example by solemnising their marriage in a novel way. They did not take help of any priest nor any hymns were chanted.

They took oath on the Constitution declaring them as life partners. Biplab and Anita, the couple, kept their marriage a low-key affair.

Reports on Monday said Biplab Kumar and Anita got married in the presence of guests and their relatives. A blood donation camp was also organised to mark the occasion.

“I am a rationalist and do not believe in age old religious practices. We kept it simple and got the marriage solemnised in a unique way,” said Biplab’s father, Mohan Rao.

Biplab (31) works for a pharmaceutical firm and Anita (23) is engaged as an auxiliary nurse midwife.