Nation Current Affairs 22 Oct 2019 Navy maintained vigi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Navy maintained vigilance to ensure 26/11 doesn't recur: Rajnath Singh

PTI
Published Oct 22, 2019, 11:19 am IST
Updated Oct 22, 2019, 12:38 pm IST
'India has never been aggressor but armed forces are capable of giving befitting reply to those who cast evil eyes on us,' Singh said.
He was responding to a query on Pakistan's Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed reported statement that his country would retaliate against India with a nuclear attack for targeting Pakistani military posts in Jammu and Kashmir's Tangadhar sector. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 He was responding to a query on Pakistan's Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed reported statement that his country would retaliate against India with a nuclear attack for targeting Pakistani military posts in Jammu and Kashmir's Tangadhar sector. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said India has never been the aggressor but its armed forces are capable of giving a befitting reply to those who cast an evil eye on it. The Navy has maintained vigilance to ensure that 26/11 is not repeated, Singh added while addressing the media at the Naval Commanders Conference. India, he said, has never been "offensive".

"It's character is such that it has not attacked any country nor conquered even an inch of land belonging to another nation. But the armed forces have the capability and strength to give a befitting reply to anyone who casts an evil eye on us," the minister said.

 

He was responding to a query on Pakistan's Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed reported statement that his country would retaliate against India with a nuclear attack for targeting Pakistani military posts in Jammu and Kashmir's Tangadhar sector.

According to Indian Army officials, there was unprovoked firing by Pakistan in the sector on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday. On Sunday, the Indian Army retaliated by launching heavy artillery attacks, targeting at least four terror camps and several Pakistani military positions opposite the Tangadhar sector along the Line of Control, officials said. Discussing the Indian Navy, the defence minister said he was confident that India's seas are safe in the hands of the force.

"Our Indian Navy's resolve is that 26/11 will not be repeated under any circumstances and it has ensured tight vigil," he said, referring to the November 2008 terror siege of Mumbai. The Indian Navy is marching towards indigenisation and its ships have a high percentage of indigenous equipment, Singh added. The minister also said all three services have placed emphasis on the need to reduce defence imports.

"All the three forces are also working to pick up niche technologies to meet the challenges," he said. The three-day second edition of Naval Commanders' Conference began here on Tuesday. The conference is the apex level biannual event for interaction between Naval commanders for the deliberation and formulation of important policy decisions.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: rajnath singh, indian navy, kashmir issue
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

The Andhra Pradesh government will decide on the future of the state's new capital, Amaravati, once the expert panel constituted to draft a comprehensive plan for its development, submits its report, official sources said. (Photo: File)

Andhra govt likely to decide fate of Amaravati in Jan after panel submits report

Congress leader Manish Tewari said on Tuesday that the BJP government should bear the cost as a Sikh devotee paying for the visit to the gurudwara goes against the grain of

Govt should bear cost of USD 20 imposed by Pak on each Kartarpur pilgrim: Cong

Over 49,000 workers have been on strike since October 5, protesting against the state government's order to sack over 40,000 employees of TSRTC. (Photo: ANI)

Temporary RTC staff hired by T'gana govt looting public, claim agitators

The northeast monsoon had set in over south India on October 16, bringing good spells of rains in various parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry since then, including here. (Representional Image)

TN, Puducherry likely to receive rains for next two days



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Big deal,' high school teen says of Jeff Bezos when told he was a top CEO

The student asked 'Who's Jeff Bezos?' twice, to another student sitting behind him. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Apple Watch Series 5 review: Almost closes all rings on perfection

The always-on display on the Apple Watch Series 5 looks and feels innovative even though Apple wasn’t the first to launch this feature.
 

Top 6 credit card offers in the UAE that you can't refuse

Customers should identify which type of offers & benefits they exactly want before applying for a plastic card since each credit card comes with its own set of benefits and offers.
 

Skip iPhone 11 for this smartphone that blows away anything we have seen

Apple details that its upcoming Touch ID sensor will be housed under the display.
 

Renor BT PowerCab review: Drops that bass!

No matter how many images you see of the Renor BT PowerCab, nothing will prepare you for the sheer size it has on offer.
 

In a first, EC sets up creches at Maharashtra booths for children of women voters

Since many women voters have no option but to carry their children along with them to the polling booths, the Election Commission came up with this initiative, the EC official said. (Represnetational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC grants bail to Chidambaram in CBI's INX Media case, to stay in ED custody

Chidambaram will have to submit a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh with two sureties. He will have to submit his passport with the trial court and cannot leave the country without court’s permission. (Photo: FIle)

'India proud of his accomplishments,' says PM after meeting Abhijit Banerjee

Later on Tuesday, he will visit his paternal home in Kolkata and pay a visit to his 83-year-old mother after winning the global award. (Photo: File)

PM Modi to interact with party workers in Varanasi on Oct 24

Modi has been representing the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat since 2014. He retained the high-profile constituency by comfortably defeating his opponents in this year's general elections. (Photo: File)

Book law student who accused me of rape under Gangster Act: Chinmayanand to UP cops

Chinmayanand has been booked under section 376C of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which is usually applied in cases where a person abuses his position to

My son's critics should be able to respect counter views: Abhijit Banerjee's mother

Banerjee, an Indian-American professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has won Nobel in Economics, jointly with Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer, for
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham