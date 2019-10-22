Nation Current Affairs 22 Oct 2019 Hyderabad: RTC has n ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad: RTC has no money for salaries

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHARA
Published Oct 22, 2019, 12:39 am IST
Updated Oct 22, 2019, 12:42 am IST
Tells Telangana High Court it has only Rs 7.49 cr, requires Rs 239.68 cr to pay September salaries.
Traffic on one of the busiest stretches — Secunderabad to Begumpet — came to a grinding halt on Monday following stepped up security at Pragathi Bhavan, the office-cum-residence of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, to thwart Congress dharna in support of the striking RTC drivers. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)
 Traffic on one of the busiest stretches — Secunderabad to Begumpet — came to a grinding halt on Monday following stepped up security at Pragathi Bhavan, the office-cum-residence of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, to thwart Congress dharna in support of the striking RTC drivers. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government and the Road Tra-nsport Corporation (RTC) management informed the High Court that they are unable to pay September salaries to the RTC staff on strike. The 49,000 striking workers salaries total nearly `240 crore, while the RTC has only `7 crore.

TSRTC managing director Sunil Sharma said this in an affidavit before the bench led by Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili, dealing with two petitions of the Telangana Jathiya Mazdoor Union and TSRTC Bahujana Karimika Union pleading for a direction to TSRTC to pay the salaries for September, 2019.

 

Asked for a response, Mr Sharma said the critical financial position made RTC unable to pay the salaries on the first of every month from its own resources. It depended on government assistance to pay staff wages.

RTC is left with only `7.49 crore whereas `239.68 crore was required to pay September salaries.

J. Ramchander Rao, additional advocate general representing TSRTC, told the court that the strike prevented the RTC from realising the money. More than `125 crore of revenue was lost during the Dasara festival season due to the strike. The RTC could not pay workers.

Chikkudu Prabhakar, counsel for the petitioners, informed the court that employees on strike have been on duty in September in spite of which RTC is not paying them, making them the equivalent of bonded labour.

He added that 75 per cent of buses are being run, generating revenue. He prayed for a direction to RTC to pay from that. Rao countered that it would be used to pay part-time employees who have been working to provide transport facilities as regular employees were on strike. The case was adjourned to 29 October.

...
Tags: telangana government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Hyderabad: Congress strike hits traffic hard

Latest From Nation

Emphasising that stress-related disorders due to driving are a serious health concern, the Tata Lite survey laments there isn't any focused study in India to monitor commuting stress affecting an individual's physiology.

Bengaluru: Road rage up, thanks to bad traffic

Picture for representation

For foreign students, Karnataka best place to study: Survey

Etala Rajendar

3 TRS leaders killed in Rahadari mishap

Supreme Court.

Supreme Court verdict will be in our favour: BC Patil



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In a first, EC sets up creches at Maharashtra booths for children of women voters

Since many women voters have no option but to carry their children along with them to the polling booths, the Election Commission came up with this initiative, the EC official said. (Represnetational Image)
 

‘Historic moment’: World's longest flight arrives in Sydney from New York

The longest non-stop passenger flight touched down in Australia Sunday morning after more than 19 hours in the air, a milestone journey from New York that Qantas hopes to parlay into commercial success. (Photo: Qantas)
 

PM Modi meets Maharashtra pilot who built aircraft from scratch on his terrace

Maharashtra pilot Amol Yadav, who had got a Rs 35,000 crore deal for India's first plane factory last year, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan welcomes Mrs Chulbul Pandey - Rajjo; watch

Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo in Dabangg 3. (Photo: Twitter)
 

UP: Home Guards perform 'havan,' protest against their termination

The state government recently decided to remove nearly 25,000 Home Guards from duties, which has invited widespread criticism from different quarters. (Photo: ANI)
 

Thai tourism now looks at India for revival after shunned by Chinese

Hotels on Thailand's most popular holiday island have been forced to slash prices with rooms left vacant and beaches sparse as tourist chiefs struggle with a plunge in Chinese visitors caused by the US trade war and a stronger baht. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC to pronounce order on Chidambaram's plea against dismissal of bail plea tomorrow

ED is investigating the alleged offense of money laundering that arose out of the FIR. (Photo: PTI)

Doctors remove 52kg plastic from cow's stomach in Tamil Nadu

The cow is currently undergoing treatment. (Photo: ANI)

Giving judgement on policy of organisations not envisaged under RTI: Delhi HC

The observation by the high court came while setting aside a Central Information Commission (CIC) direction to the Centre to revise the present policy for selection of meritorious students under the 'Bal Shree scheme'. (Photo: Representational)

Kerala doctor to be probed for saying St Thresia cured a boy

The doctor gave testimony in 2009 to a Catholic Church tribunal in which he said the infant survived after a relic of Mariam Thresia was placed by his side. (Photo: File)

World's highest battlefield Siachen now open to tourists: Rajnath Singh

The Indian Army had moved a proposal for opening up Siachen to tourists with a focus to showcase the working conditions of troops serving in the sector, and the government gave its nod, according to sources. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham