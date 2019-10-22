'BJP-led govt for rich, not concerned about poor,' says Kapil Sibal

'Data shows that people from the age group of 18-31 years, more and more people in that age group are seeking wages through MGNREGA,' Sibal said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government and said that they were putting money in the pockets of rich people and not concerned about the poor.

Talking to ANI, Sibal said that the central government is for the rich people and they "don't understand" the problems faced by poor people on a daily basis.

"Data shows that people from the age group of 18-31 years, more and more people in that age group are seeking wages through MGNREGA... It means people in that age group are not getting jobs... This government is not concerned with all that," Sibal said.

"This government does not think of the poor. They are thinking of the digital economy... They don't worry about the farmers... Retail prices are going up. Though the prices are going up, there is low inflation, people don't have money to buy. Instead of putting money in the pockets of the poor, they are putting money in the pockets of the rich," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sibal tweeted, "Abhijit (Banerjee) is left leaning is that a crime I asked? The poor too need attention that is our government's task. Tax cuts good news for corporate more money in their hands. The poor ask the Minister where do you think we stand? The poor are alone and unattended!"

Union Minister Piyush Goyal had on Friday congratulated renowned economist Abhijit Banerjee for winning the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences, but criticised him, saying he is "left-leaning" and the people of the country has "totally rejected" his thinking.

"I congratulate Abhijit Banerjee for winning the Nobel Prize. But you all know about his thinking. His thinking is left-leaning. He has heaped praises on the NYAY scheme but the people of India has totally rejected his thinking." Goyal said in Pune.

