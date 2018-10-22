search on deccanchronicle.com
Upset over exclusion of name from NRC, retired Assam teacher kills self

PTI
Published Oct 22, 2018, 6:00 pm IST
Updated Oct 22, 2018, 6:00 pm IST
In his suicide note, Nirod Das said he was taking extreme step to 'escape humiliation of being marked as foreigner after NRC process.'
The agitated family members and locals refused to let police take Das' body for postmortem on Sunday, demanding that action be taken against NRC processing centre for marking him a 'foreigner'. (Representational Image)
 The agitated family members and locals refused to let police take Das' body for postmortem on Sunday, demanding that action be taken against NRC processing centre for marking him a 'foreigner'. (Representational Image)

Mangaldoi (Assam): A retired school teacher has allegedly committed suicide at Mangaldoi apparently as his name did not appear in the updated draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, a senior police official said on Monday.

This was the third such incident since the publication of the complete draft of the NRC on July 30.

 

Mangaldoi district is about 100 km from state capital Guwahati.

Nirod Kumar Das, who used to practise as a lawyer after retirement, was found hanging by the neck in his room by family members after he had returned from his morning walk on Sunday, Superintendent of Police Sreejith T said.

In a note allegedly left behind, 74-year-old Das stated that he was taking the extreme step to "escape the humiliation of being marked as a foreigner after the NRC process," the family members said.

A local police official confirmed the cause of the death as hanging.

All his family members, including his wife, three daughters, their husbands and children, as well as most of his relatives were enlisted in the NRC, they said.

Das was under distress since the exclusion of his name from the complete draft of the NRC, and more so, when the local NRC processing centre gave him a document, about two months back, stating that his name was put on hold as he had been marked as a foreigner, his family members said.

In his note, Das blamed nobody and listed five people whom he owed Rs 1,200 and asked his family members to return the money, the family and police said.

The agitated family members and locals had refused to let police take Das' body for postmortem on Sunday, demanding that action be taken against the NRC processing centre for marking him a "foreigner".

They relented only after the district deputy commissioner and the superintendent of police went to the lawyer's house and assured them of a probe to find out why Das' name was excluded and how he was marked as a "foreigner".

After retiring at the end of his 34-year career as a teacher in a government school, Das had studied law and was practising in the district court at Mangaldoi near Kharupetia, his family members said.

Meanwhile, the Bengali Students Federation has called a day-long Kharupetia bandh Monday to protest against the exclusion of Das' name from the complete draft of the NRC.

Markets, shops, educational institutions, private offices and banks remained closed, while vehicles were off the roads during the bandh, officials said.

Tags: nrc, assam police, mangaldoi
Location: India, Assam




