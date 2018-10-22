search on deccanchronicle.com
TRS senior leader Errabelli Dayakar Rao’s aide joins Congress

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 22, 2018, 1:31 am IST
Updated Oct 22, 2018, 1:31 am IST
Mr Narender Reddy has been with Mr Dayakar Rao for long, and is considered as his closest follower. 
Warangal: A close aide of TRS senior leader Errabelli Dayakar Rao jumped ship and joined the Congress much to the shock of the local leaders in Palakurthy constituency. 

Mr Anumandla Narender Reddy, who is the MPTC of Cherlapalem, has been given the position of Thorror market committee chairman and recently got it extended for a second term.  He along with his followers joined the Congress in the presence of TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy. This came as a shocker to the TRS as Mr Dayakar Rao appears to be losing ground in his stronghold of Palakurthy and Wardhannapet constituencies. 

 

This development could give a boost the Congress in the constituency with Mr Janga Raghava Reddy going all out to defeat Mr Dayakar Rao, his longtime rival. With Mr Konda Murali too declaring support for him, the fight is going to be head to head this time in Palakurthy.

