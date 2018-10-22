Tigress mauls 60-year-old to death in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Continuing its depredation, Royal Bengal tigress ‘Sundari’ on Sunday allegedly mauled a man to death at Tainsi village in Satkosia area of Odisha’s Angul district.

Villagers alleged that the animal killed one Trinath Sahu (60) of the locality while he had gone to the village outskirts for fishing.

Tension gripped the area following the incident as locals thrashed and detained the concerned assistant conservator of forest (ACF) who went to the spot to take stock of the situation.

The villagers were panic-stricken as they suspected presence and movement of the tigress near the area.

Hours after allegedly mauling a man to death, ‘Sundari attacked a reporter in the locality.