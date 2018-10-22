search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Sabarimala temple closes today, media asked to vacate over attack warnings

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Oct 22, 2018, 10:08 am IST
Updated Oct 22, 2018, 10:09 am IST
In last five days, ten women between 10-50 years have been stopped by protesters from entering 800-year-old shrine.
Earlier, four media organisations were targeted -- in some cases in presence of the police. (Photo: PTI)
 Earlier, four media organisations were targeted -- in some cases in presence of the police. (Photo: PTI)

Sabarimala (Kerala): The Sabarimala temple’s first pilgrim season will end on Monday at 10 pm after the five-day puja.

The hill-top shrine in Kerala had opened on October 17, first time after the Supreme Court's historic verdict, allowing women in menstruating age groups to enter the temple.

 

In the last five days, ten women between 10-50 years have been stopped by angry devotees and protesters from entering the 800-year-old shrine in Kerala’s Patthanamthitta district.

On Sunday, a 47-year-old woman suffered panic attack at the entrance of the Lord Ayyappa temple after protesters surrounded and heckled her.

Journalists who have been reporting from Pamba have been told by the police to leave the area as they had information about targeted attacks on the media, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier, four media organisations were targeted -- in some cases in presence of the police.

The temple administration has written to the Kerala government that it would lock the temple and halt rituals if centuries-old tradition is broken by allowing women between 10-50 years in the temple. Now there are concerns over more than a thousand men camping inside the Lord Ayyappa temple, who can take law into their own hands, to stop women below 50, from entering the shrine claimed the authorities.

Following accusation by the opposition, the BJP has denied that it has deployed its party workers at the temple, to intensify the protests.

The party has demanded a special assembly session to seek the Centre's intervention, while the Congress sought an ordinance by the Centre to override the Supreme Court's order.

Both Congress and the BJP have alleged that the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala was trying to destroy the sanctity of the shrine.

The state BJP on Sunday decided to stage protests across Kerala against the Supreme Court's Sabrimala temple verdict. "There will be a month-long Sabarimala Ayyappa Samrakshanaye Abhiyan," K Surendran, Kerala BJP General Secretary told ANI.

BJP workers will go from door to door and tell people about the importance of maintaining the sanctity of the temple, Surendran added.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has blamed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for the violence last Wednesday at Sabarimala. In a blog on Facebook, he said, "Sabarimala has a uniqueness that other temples lack. It allows entry for people of all faith. Sangh Parivar and RSS have always been intolerant of this fact. They have made many attempts to erase this distinction of Sabarimala."

 

 

...
Tags: sabarimala, sabarimala temple, lord ayyappa temple, media may be targetted at sabarimala
Location: India, Kerala




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Prince Harry hopes he and Meghan Markle will have baby girl

The couple first started to tell family members they were expecting at Princess Eugenie's wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor. (Photo: AP)
 

Apple’s upcoming iPhone XR has a serious problem

The iPhone XR is available in every colour and configuration.
 

Watch: Kohli’s monotony, Rohit’s daddy ton! How India thumped West Indies in Guwahati

Virat Kohli, who made 140, and Rohit Sharma, who remained unbeaten on 152, put on 246 runs for the second wicket as India chased down 323 and romped home with 47 balls to spare against West Indies in the first ODI in Guwahati. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Master thieves and ever susceptible Indian banks

Fraudsters and scamsters are commonplace across the financial vector.
 

2018 Hyundai Santro launch tomorrow

Pre-launch bookings for the hatchback were already underway for Rs 11,000 starting from 10 October.
 

Eye disorder helped Da Vinci create masterpieces, says study

Condition allowed Da Vinci to switch between using two eyes to give him depth perception, and using just one eye monocular vision when he wanted to interpret a three-dimensional image on a flat, two-dimensional canvas. (Photo: Youtube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

No reduction in VAT, petrol pumps in Delhi shut today, BJP blames Kejriwal

All petrol pumps in Delhi will remain closed for nearly 24 hours in protest from 6 am onwards on October 22 to till 5 am on October 23. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Crime branch names Oommen Chandy, Venugopal as accused in rape case

Reacting to the development, Oommen Chandy said they were prepared to face the cases legally. He claimed the cases were 'politically motivated'. (Photo: PTI)

Telangana fails to clear vehicle hire bills

Telangana government logo

Complicated password can curb fraud

The cyber crime police, Hyderabad, has expressed a similar opinion that a complex alpha-numeric combination password is harder for hackers to crack. (Representional Image)

Act against those fomenting communal tension: H D Kumaraswamy

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham