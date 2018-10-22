search on deccanchronicle.com
Rahul Gandhi to tour Telangana again within a week

The campaigning will be taken along with the other parties in those constituencies.  
Hyderabad: All-India Congress Committee president Rahul Gandhi will be touring Telangana State within a week again. The Congress election campaigning committee which met in a hotel in Hyderabad on Sunday has decided to initiate the second phase of election campaigning. 

Mr Gandhi’s tour is expected to take place on October 27 or 28. Mr Gandhi will address the meetings in Karimnagar and Warangal. The campaigning committee will meet again on Monday to finalise the second phase of campaigning.

 

The Congress will not take up any election campaigning in the constituencies, where the seat is shared by other Prajakutami parties. The campaigning will be taken along with the other parties in those constituencies.  

...
