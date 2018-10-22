search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Rahul demands Arun Jaitley's resignation over Mehul Choksi issue

PTI
Published Oct 22, 2018, 8:26 pm IST
Updated Oct 22, 2018, 8:26 pm IST
Gandhi alleged Jaitley 'sat on file and allowed Choksi to flee' and media had 'blacked out' story but people of India would not.
'It's sad that media has blacked out this story. The people of India won't,' Rahul Gandhi tweeted, using the hashtag 'ArunJaitlieMustResign'. (Photo: File | PTI)
 'It's sad that media has blacked out this story. The people of India won't,' Rahul Gandhi tweeted, using the hashtag 'ArunJaitlieMustResign'. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday demanded Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's resignation alleging that his daughter was "on the payroll" of Mehul Choksi, the prime accused in the multi-crore PNB fraud case.

Taking to Twitter, he alleged that Jaitley "sat on the file and allowed him (Choksi) to flee". The Congress chief claimed that the media had "blacked out" the story but the people of the country would not. He gave an ICICI bank account number from which money was allegedly transferred to Jaitley's daughter . 

 

"Arun Jaitlie's daughter was on the payroll of thief Mehul Choksi. Meanwhile her FM daddy sat on his file and allowed him to flee (sic). "She received money...."

"It's sad that media has blacked out this story. The people of India won't," he tweeted, using the hashtag 'ArunJaitlieMustResign'. 

The Congress has alleged that Jaitley's daughter and son-in-law, both lawyers, allegedly received a retainership of Rs 24 lakh from Choksi. 

However, Jaitley's son-in-law had earlier issued a statement stating that his law firm had returned the retainership the moment they came to know that the company was involved in a scam.

...
Tags: rahul gandhi, arun jaitley, mehul choksi, pnb fraud case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Lioness kills father of her cubs by holding his neck until he stops moving

The incident came to light after they heard an unusual amount of roaring from the lion’s yard (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gives birth to twins using same eggs their older brother was born from

She went through ten rounds of IVF over the past decade (Photo: AFP)
 

OPPO latest to cheat on benchmark tests

(Representational image/ Photo: OPPO Find X)
 

Netflix plans to raise $2 billion to fund new content

Netflix, which plans to spend more than $8 billion in entertainment programming this year, reported blockbuster third-quarter results last week as heavy investment in original shows lured more customers to its fold. (Representational image)
 

Japan tells Facebook to improve data protection

(Representational image/ AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
 

Watch: 5-year-old Pakistan boy copies Jasprit Bumrah's action, India pacer in awe

The India speedster was quick to respond to the video and was overwhelmed upon watching it. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Serious credibility crisis in CBI, 'vested interests' in govt to blame: Congress

The CBI's top officers are accusing each other of massive corruption, he said, questioning the sanctity and the credibility of the government and the CBI to function in an 'honest, unbiased transparent way'. (Photo: File)

Amritsar train tragedy: Case filed in Bihar court against Sidhu's wife

The case was filed by social activist Tamanna Hashmi in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Arti Kumari Singh, who fixed November 3 as the date for its hearing. (Photo: PTI | File)

Army asks Pakistan to take back bodies of 2 intruders in combat uniform

The sources said five to six Pakistani intruders crossed the LoC and fired on Indian Army patrol in the Sunderbani sector. (Representational Image)

‘No fault of mine’: Absconding Amritsar Dusshera event organiser releases video

'I arranged the Dussehra event to bring everyone together. I had taken all the permissions... Had spoken to police, (municipal) corporation, fire brigade,' Saurabh Mithu said in a video in Punjabi. (Photo: ANI screengrab)

Lucknow groom's head shaved by bride's family over dowry

According to neighbours, the groom, his father and brother were rounded up and taken to a park nearby and tonsured. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham