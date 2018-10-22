Purely unintentional: H Raja apologises to Madras HC for derogatory words

During Vinayagar Chathurthi procession in Pudukottai in September, BJP national secretary H Raja had abused the judiciary after police denied permission for procession to go on a particular route. (Photo: File | ANI)

Chennai: BJP national secretary H Raja tendered unconditional apology to the Madras High Court on Monday for his derogatory remarks against the judiciary.

He said, “Those words were uttered in an highly agitated state. It was purely unintentional. I was in an emotional state. Only after watching the video did I realise that it was wrong. I tender my unconditional apology for the same,” the BJP leader said.

Following H Raja’s ‘unconditional’ apology, the court has closed the case.

During Vinayagar Chathurthi procession in Pudukottai in September, the BJP leader had abused the judiciary after police denied permission for procession to go on a particular route.