Lucknow groom's head shaved by bride's family over dowry

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Oct 22, 2018, 6:18 pm IST
Updated Oct 22, 2018, 6:18 pm IST
The groom’s family had been increasing their demands every day for the last one week, said the bride’s father.
According to neighbours, the groom, his father and brother were rounded up and taken to a park nearby and tonsured. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Lucknow: Fed up of being harassed over dowry demand, the bride’s family tonsured the groom, his father and brother on Sunday in Lucknow.

The police had to step in to control the protests in Kurramnagar.

 

The groom’s family had been increasing their demands every day for the last one week, said the bride’s father. Bride’s father is a vegetable vendor.

According to ANI news agency, bride’s grandmother said, "They made these demands five days before the wedding. He refused to marry the girl after we said we can't meet his demands. Don't know who tonsured his head."

According to a report, the groom demanded a motorcycle as dowry but he didn’t like the particular brand he was given and wanted something else. Later, bride’s father apparently agreed to give him the motorcycle of his choice but bride’s family lost control when he demanded a gold necklace on the wedding day.

According to neighbours, the groom, his father and brother were rounded up and taken to a park nearby and tonsured.

The members of the bride's family told news agency ANI that the groom and his relatives were drunk and had misbehaved with them.

