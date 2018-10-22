Great men forgotten for one family: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with INA veteran Lalti Ram during a flag hoisting ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of the Azad Hind government, at Red Fort in New Delhi, on Sunday. (Photo:PTI)

New Delhi: Launching a thinly-veiled attack on the Nehru-Gandhi clan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday alleged that the contribution of several great leaders such as Sardar Patel, B.R. Ambedkar and Subhash Chandra Bose to the freedom struggle was “deliberately forgotten” to glorify “one family”.

He also said it is high time more Indians knew about the historic role these stalwarts played. A combative Mr Modi also said that India never eyes anyone else’s territory but will hit back with “double the force” if its sovereignty is ever challenged.

In his speech, he also said that his government was working towards providing the armed forces with better technology and latest weapons. He went on to add that efforts were underway to make the lives of soldiers easier by giving them better facilities.

The PM said this at an event to mark the 75th anniversary of proclamation of the Azad Hind government by Subhash Chandra Bose. After Sardar Patel and B.R. Ambedkar, the BJP is now turning to the legacy of Bose.

Donning the famous Azad Hind Fauj cap, the Prime Minister hoisted the national flag at the Red Fort and unveiled a plaque to mark the 75th anniversary of the proclamation of the Azad Hind government by Bose.

Traditionally, the Prime Minister unfurls the tricolour on the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day. The plaque will be placed at barrack number three at the Red Fort where members of the Azad Hind Fauj faced trial. A museum will be also set up in the barrack.