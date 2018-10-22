No reduction in VAT, petrol pumps in Delhi shut today, BJP blames Kejriwal

All petrol pumps in Delhi will remain closed for nearly 24 hours in protest from 6 am onwards on October 22 to till 5 am on October 23. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: All 400-odd petrol pumps along with linked CNG dispensing units in the Delhi will remain shut today in protest against Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party's refusal to reduce Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel.

There are about 400 petrol pumps in Delhi which also have linked compressed natural gas (CNG) stations and all of them will remain closed for nearly 24 hours in protest from 6 am onwards on October 22 to till 5 am on October 23, fuels, the Delhi Petrol Dealers Association (DPDA) said in a statement.

The strike could cause inconvenience to commuters today.

DPDA president Nischal Singhania said, "The central government had slashed the rate of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.50 per litre each on September 4. This was followed by reduction of VAT by various states including neighbouring Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, bringing relief to their residents. But, the Delhi government refused to reduce VAT on fuel both petrol and diesel resulting in fuel becoming more expensive than bordering Haryana and Uttar Pradesh."

In comparison to Delhi, fuel rates in bordering states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are cheaper, he said. Because of high price in Delhi and low prices in states like UP and Haryana, customers are deserting the petrol pumps in Delhi leading to huge drop in sales, Singhania said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal however, alleged the strike was politically motivated. "Petrol pump owners have told us privately that this is a BJP-sponsored strike, actively supported by oil companies," he tweeted.

Petrol and diesel prices in the national capital today stood at Rs 81.44 per litre (a decrease by 30 paisa) and Rs 74.92 per litre (a decrease by 27 paisa), respectively, according to news agency ANI.

On Sunday, petrol prices stood at Rs 81.74, whereas diesel costed Rs 75.19 per litre.

Here are LIVE updates on Delhi petrol pump strike today:

08:51 am: BJP said, "Kejriwal government is not concerned about the people of Delhi and is disregarding the interest of common man."

Petrol pump owners hv told us privately that this is a BJP sponsored strike, actively supported by oil cos. In fact, BJP has thrust it upon petrol pump owners. People will give BJP a befitting reply in elections for continuously inconveniencing people thro their dirty politics. https://t.co/S8pLZNbIOw — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 21, 2018

07:45 am: "Due to difference in prices, there has been a sharp drop of 50-60 per cent in sale of diesel in Delhi and 25 per cent in petrol in this quarter, DPDA president Nischal Singhania said, adding that on Monday, all the 400 pumps of Delhi will neither purchase nor sell petrol, diesel and CNG.