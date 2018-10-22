search on deccanchronicle.com
BSF Jawan arrested for murdering husband of Facebook friend

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 22, 2018, 1:15 am IST
Updated Oct 22, 2018, 1:15 am IST
The BSF jawan, identified as Sanjay Kumar, was arrested from Dibrugarh in Assam.
The murder was plotted by Patra’s wife Aruna who had an affair with the BSF man after the duo met on Facebook, police added.
 The murder was plotted by Patra's wife Aruna who had an affair with the BSF man after the duo met on Facebook, police added.

BHUBANESWAR: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan has landed in jail in Odisha for murdering husband of his Facebook friend in a bid to marry her, police said on Sunday.

The BSF jawan, identified as Sanjay Kumar, was arrested from Dibrugarh in Assam. He was posted on the Nepal-Assam border, the police informed.
According to police, the BSF jawan, hailing from Haryana, had killed Mantu Patra, a native of Medinapore of West Bengal running a jewellery store in Dhenkanal town of Odisha.

 

The murder was plotted by Patra’s wife Aruna who had an affair with the BSF man after the duo met on Facebook, police added.

Briefing reporters here, Dhenkanal superintendent of police Harekrushna Pradhan said the woman had told the BSF jawan that she will marry him if he can eliminate her husband.

After devising a strategy, the woman called her boyfriend to execute their plan.

...
Tags: border security force, murder, facebook
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar




