Army asks Pakistan to take back bodies of 2 intruders in combat uniform

The sources said five to six Pakistani intruders crossed the LoC and fired on Indian Army patrol in the Sunderbani sector. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The Indian Army has asked the Pakistan military to take back bodies of two "intruders" from that country who were killed in a gunfight along the Line of Control in Sunderbani sector of Jammu on Sunday, official sources said.

Two heavily armed Pakistani intruders and three soldiers were killed Sunday in the gunfight after the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC.

The intruders were believed to be members of a Border Action Team (BAT) comprising Pakistan Army jawans and trained terrorists, an Army officer said on condition of anonymity on Sunday.

The sources said the Pakistan Army has been informed through established communication channels to take the bodies of its nationals, who were wearing combat uniform. Army sources said a stern warning has been conveyed to the Pakistan Army to restrain terrorists operating from its soil. The incident on Sunday took place at around 1:20 pm.

The sources said five to six Pakistani intruders crossed the LoC and fired on Indian Army patrol in the Sunderbani sector.

They said since the talks between DGMOs (Director General of Military Operations) of the two countries on May 29, the Indian Army has been maintaining "utmost restraint" to uphold the ceasefire pact along the LoC despite regular provocative actions from across the border.

However, Pakistan Army has been vigorously attempting to send terrorists across the LoC and seven infiltration bids have been foiled by the Indian Army since May 30, in which 23 terrorists have been killed. Reports suggest concentration of a large number of terrorists in launch pads across the border and they are desperate to infiltrate into India before the onset of winter.