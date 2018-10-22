search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Army asks Pakistan to take back bodies of 2 intruders in combat uniform

PTI
Published Oct 22, 2018, 6:50 pm IST
Updated Oct 22, 2018, 6:50 pm IST
Two heavily armed Pakistani intruders and three soldiers were killed Sunday in the gunfight after Army foiled an infiltration bid along LoC.
The sources said five to six Pakistani intruders crossed the LoC and fired on Indian Army patrol in the Sunderbani sector. (Representational Image)
 The sources said five to six Pakistani intruders crossed the LoC and fired on Indian Army patrol in the Sunderbani sector. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The Indian Army has asked the Pakistan military to take back bodies of two "intruders" from that country who were killed in a gunfight along the Line of Control in Sunderbani sector of Jammu on Sunday, official sources said.

Two heavily armed Pakistani intruders and three soldiers were killed Sunday in the gunfight after the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC.

 

The intruders were believed to be members of a Border Action Team (BAT) comprising Pakistan Army jawans and trained terrorists, an Army officer said on condition of anonymity on Sunday.

The sources said the Pakistan Army has been informed through established communication channels to take the bodies of its nationals, who were wearing combat uniform. Army sources said a stern warning has been conveyed to the Pakistan Army to restrain terrorists operating from its soil. The incident on Sunday took place at around 1:20 pm.

The sources said five to six Pakistani intruders crossed the LoC and fired on Indian Army patrol in the Sunderbani sector.

They said since the talks between DGMOs (Director General of Military Operations) of the two countries on May 29, the Indian Army has been maintaining "utmost restraint" to uphold the ceasefire pact along the LoC despite regular provocative actions from across the border.

However, Pakistan Army has been vigorously attempting to send terrorists across the LoC and seven infiltration bids have been foiled by the Indian Army since May 30, in which 23 terrorists have been killed. Reports suggest concentration of a large number of terrorists in launch pads across the border and they are desperate to infiltrate into India before the onset of winter.

...
Tags: indian army, pakistan military, line of control, border action team
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: 5-year-old Pakistan boy copies Jasprit Bumrah's action, India pacer in awe

The India speedster was quick to respond to the video and was overwhelmed upon watching it. (Photo: AP)
 

Botox cuts your chances of having an orgasm, here’s why

According to experts, those who smooth out their wrinkles with treatment are less likely to achieve orgasms. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Prince Harry hopes he and Meghan Markle will have baby girl

The couple first started to tell family members they were expecting at Princess Eugenie's wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor. (Photo: AP)
 

Three WhatsApp features to change your chatting experience

WhatsApp will soon roll out the picture-in-picture (PiP) mode as well as introduce Stickers.
 

iPhone XR could be facing a bumpy start

The iPhone XR is available in every colour and configuration.
 

Watch: Kohli’s monotony, Rohit’s daddy ton! How India thumped West Indies in Guwahati

Virat Kohli, who made 140, and Rohit Sharma, who remained unbeaten on 152, put on 246 runs for the second wicket as India chased down 323 and romped home with 47 balls to spare against West Indies in the first ODI in Guwahati. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘No fault of mine’: Absconding Amritsar Dusshera event organiser releases video

'I arranged the Dussehra event to bring everyone together. I had taken all the permissions... Had spoken to police, (municipal) corporation, fire brigade,' Saurabh Mithu said in a video in Punjabi. (Photo: ANI screengrab)

Lucknow groom's head shaved by bride's family over dowry

According to neighbours, the groom, his father and brother were rounded up and taken to a park nearby and tonsured. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

India's crorepati count up at 81,000; expands 68 per cent in 3 years: CBDT

CBDT Chairman Sushil Chandra said these numbers were a result of the Income Tax Department putting in a number of legislative, administrative, informative and enforcement efforts over the last few years to educate the taxpayers for paying their due taxes. (Representational image)

Upset over exclusion of name from NRC, retired Assam teacher kills self

The agitated family members and locals refused to let police take Das' body for postmortem on Sunday, demanding that action be taken against NRC processing centre for marking him a 'foreigner'. (Representational Image)

In bribery case against its special director, CBI arrests its senior official

Devender Kumar, who was earlier investigation officer in case involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi, has been arrested on charges of forgery in recording statement of Sathish Sana, who had alleged to have paid bribes to get relief in case. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham