search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

‘No stone pelting, driver lying,’ say witnesses of Amritsar train tragedy

PTI
Published Oct 22, 2018, 10:18 am IST
Updated Oct 22, 2018, 10:18 am IST
In his statement, train driver said he did not stop the train because of stone pelting from crowd at accident spot.
Relatives during the cremation of a victim of Friday's train accident, in Amritsar, on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
 Relatives during the cremation of a victim of Friday's train accident, in Amritsar, on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi/Amritsar: Locals on Sunday came out hard against the statement of the driver who has said that the Dusshera revellers at the spot of the accident had pelted stones at the train.

In a statement given to police as well as the railway authorities, the driver of the train, which mowed down 62 people watching a Ravan effigy being burnt on October 19, said he had not stopped his train because of stone pelting from the crowd at the accident spot.

 

"I was at the spot. Leave alone stopping, the train did not even slow down. It seemed as if the driver wanted to mow us down. The train passed us in a matter of seconds. Is it logically possible for us to pelt stones at the train when so many people were dead and injured around us? Is it possible for us to get our bearings after such an incident and pelt stones at a speeding train? The driver is lying," Shailender Singh Shally, Councillor, Ward Number 46, Amritsar, said.

The driver in his statement has said that he applied "emergency brakes" as he saw the crowd on the tracks but "still some people were caught in the path of the train". He also said that he continuously honked to get people off the tracks.

The driver said people started throwing stones at the train when it was "almost on the verge of stopping" and so, keeping in mind the safety of his passengers, he continued towards Amritsar and informed officials there about the accident.

Onlookers rubbished the driver's claims and said the train did not slow down anywhere near the spot.

"He did not even slow down, let alone almost stopping. The train was in such speed that the accident happened in split seconds. There are hundreds of videos that show how fast the train went. There was no chance of us reacting, leave alone pelt stones. All we could hear around us was people screaming and crying," Paramjeet Singh, another onlooker, said.

The maximum speed of the train, which was a Diesel Electrical Multiple Unit (DEMU) is 96 kmph, once brakes are applied, this kind of train stops completely in about 300 metres if empty, and in 600 metres if full, officials said.

The last recorded speed of the train, according to Divisional Railway Manager (Ferozpur) Vivek Kumar, was 68 kmph.

"As the train passed, I heard people screaming and shouting. There was no stone pelting. I don't understand why the driver would make up such a thing. Will people who are seeing their loved ones lying in pools of blood leave them and pick up stones to hit the train? Ajay Goenka, who was present at the spot, said.

"Anyway, the speed of the train was such that even if people wanted to pelt stones, by the time they collected them, the train would have disappeared from sight. He is lying," he added.

Local police too corroborated the claims of the eyewitnesses and said that not just the train was travelling at a high speed, there were no reports of stone pelting at the site of the incident on October 19.

"As far as I know, there has been no stone pelting at the spot of the accident when the train passed," Sukhminder Singh, SHO of Mohkampura police station under whose jurisdiction the area falls, told news agency PTI.

Senior Railway officials were not available for comment on the matter officially.

...
Tags: amritsar train accident, dusshera
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Prince Harry hopes he and Meghan Markle will have baby girl

The couple first started to tell family members they were expecting at Princess Eugenie's wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor. (Photo: AP)
 

Apple’s upcoming iPhone XR has a serious problem

The iPhone XR is available in every colour and configuration.
 

Watch: Kohli’s monotony, Rohit’s daddy ton! How India thumped West Indies in Guwahati

Virat Kohli, who made 140, and Rohit Sharma, who remained unbeaten on 152, put on 246 runs for the second wicket as India chased down 323 and romped home with 47 balls to spare against West Indies in the first ODI in Guwahati. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Master thieves and ever susceptible Indian banks

Fraudsters and scamsters are commonplace across the financial vector.
 

2018 Hyundai Santro launch tomorrow

Pre-launch bookings for the hatchback were already underway for Rs 11,000 starting from 10 October.
 

Eye disorder helped Da Vinci create masterpieces, says study

Condition allowed Da Vinci to switch between using two eyes to give him depth perception, and using just one eye monocular vision when he wanted to interpret a three-dimensional image on a flat, two-dimensional canvas. (Photo: Youtube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sabarimala temple closes today, media asked to vacate over attack warnings

Earlier, four media organisations were targeted -- in some cases in presence of the police. (Photo: PTI)

No reduction in VAT, petrol pumps in Delhi shut today, BJP blames Kejriwal

All petrol pumps in Delhi will remain closed for nearly 24 hours in protest from 6 am onwards on October 22 to till 5 am on October 23. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Crime branch names Oommen Chandy, Venugopal as accused in rape case

Reacting to the development, Oommen Chandy said they were prepared to face the cases legally. He claimed the cases were 'politically motivated'. (Photo: PTI)

Telangana fails to clear vehicle hire bills

Telangana government logo

Complicated password can curb fraud

The cyber crime police, Hyderabad, has expressed a similar opinion that a complex alpha-numeric combination password is harder for hackers to crack. (Representional Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham