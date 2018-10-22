search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Amritsar train tragedy: Case filed in Bihar court against Sidhu's wife

PTI
Published Oct 22, 2018, 7:03 pm IST
Updated Oct 22, 2018, 7:03 pm IST
Complaint claimed Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who was chief guest at a Dussehra function, and organisers were solely responsible for incident.
The case was filed by social activist Tamanna Hashmi in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Arti Kumari Singh, who fixed November 3 as the date for its hearing. (Photo: PTI | File)
 The case was filed by social activist Tamanna Hashmi in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Arti Kumari Singh, who fixed November 3 as the date for its hearing. (Photo: PTI | File)

Muzaffarpur: A complaint case was filed Monday against Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife, seeking registration of a case against her for failing to discharge her duties that led to the death of nearly 60 people in a train accident in Amritsar Friday.

The complaint claimed that Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who was the chief guest at a Dussehra function in Amritsar, and the organisers were solely responsible for the incident and the court should therefore take cognizance of the matter and order a trial against her.

 

The case was filed by social activist Tamanna Hashmi in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Arti Kumari Singh, who fixed November 3 as the date for its hearing.

Four persons from Bihar were killed in the tragic incident. Hashmi, in his complaint, contended that a large crowd had gathered on the occasion of "Ravan Vadh" in Amritsar on the fateful day due to the presence of Navjot Kaur Sidhu, a former MLA and the wife of the minister, who is also a former India cricketer.

Kaur's presence at the function and her emotive speech led to a surge in the crowd that spilled over to the railway track, the complaint said. Besides, all the security personnel present at the venue were engaged in providing safety and security to Kaur, instead of controlling the crowd, members of which mere mowed down by a train near the Joda Phatak, when they were watching the burning of a Ravan effigy while standing on the railway tracks, it added.

Hashmi alleged that Kaur, who was a doctor by profession, instead of helping the victims, fled the scene and made a false alibi that she was not present at the site when the accident occurred.

The footage of the incident shown on television had hurt him deeply, the complainant said, while praying for initiating a case against Navjot Kaur Sidhu under Indian Penal Code sections 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) among others.

If held guilty, the accused could be sent to jail for three months to two years.

...
Tags: navjot kaur sidhu, amritsar train tragedy, train accident in amritsar, train accident, indian penal code
Location: India, Bihar, Muzaffarpur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: 5-year-old Pakistan boy copies Jasprit Bumrah's action, India pacer in awe

The India speedster was quick to respond to the video and was overwhelmed upon watching it. (Photo: AP)
 

Botox cuts your chances of having an orgasm, here’s why

According to experts, those who smooth out their wrinkles with treatment are less likely to achieve orgasms. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Prince Harry hopes he and Meghan Markle will have baby girl

The couple first started to tell family members they were expecting at Princess Eugenie's wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor. (Photo: AP)
 

Three WhatsApp features to change your chatting experience

WhatsApp will soon roll out the picture-in-picture (PiP) mode as well as introduce Stickers.
 

iPhone XR could be facing a bumpy start

The iPhone XR is available in every colour and configuration.
 

Watch: Kohli’s monotony, Rohit’s daddy ton! How India thumped West Indies in Guwahati

Virat Kohli, who made 140, and Rohit Sharma, who remained unbeaten on 152, put on 246 runs for the second wicket as India chased down 323 and romped home with 47 balls to spare against West Indies in the first ODI in Guwahati. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Army asks Pakistan to take back bodies of 2 intruders in combat uniform

The sources said five to six Pakistani intruders crossed the LoC and fired on Indian Army patrol in the Sunderbani sector. (Representational Image)

‘No fault of mine’: Absconding Amritsar Dusshera event organiser releases video

'I arranged the Dussehra event to bring everyone together. I had taken all the permissions... Had spoken to police, (municipal) corporation, fire brigade,' Saurabh Mithu said in a video in Punjabi. (Photo: ANI screengrab)

Lucknow groom's head shaved by bride's family over dowry

According to neighbours, the groom, his father and brother were rounded up and taken to a park nearby and tonsured. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

India's crorepati count up at 81,000; expands 68 per cent in 3 years: CBDT

CBDT Chairman Sushil Chandra said these numbers were a result of the Income Tax Department putting in a number of legislative, administrative, informative and enforcement efforts over the last few years to educate the taxpayers for paying their due taxes. (Representational image)

Upset over exclusion of name from NRC, retired Assam teacher kills self

The agitated family members and locals refused to let police take Das' body for postmortem on Sunday, demanding that action be taken against NRC processing centre for marking him a 'foreigner'. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham