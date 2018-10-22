search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Another sanitation workers dies while cleaning sewer in Delhi

PTI
Published Oct 22, 2018, 10:35 am IST
Updated Oct 22, 2018, 10:35 am IST
In September, five men died after inhaling toxic fumes while working in a sewage treatment plant in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area.
The deceased was identified as Dooman Ray, a native of Katihar in Bihar. (Representational Image)
 The deceased was identified as Dooman Ray, a native of Katihar in Bihar. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A 32-year-old labourer died while cleaning a Delhi Jal Board sewer in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, police said Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Dooman Ray, a native of Katihar in Bihar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) A K Lal said.

 

Ray was rushed to the Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh, where he was declared brought dead.

Police got to know about the incident around 7.30 am. They were told that Ray was brought dead from the Delhi Jal Board Pump House in Jahangirpuri, Lal said.

During investigation, it was revealed that Ray was working in a sewer there with three other workers.

"The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has given the contract to KK Spun India Ltd for repair and rehabilitation of sewerage in Jahangirpuri. Today at about 5.30 am, Ray went down in sewer hole to open the valve and died," said Lal.

In a statement, officials at the Delhi Jal Board said they are looking into the matter. "The DJB is extremely sorry to hear about the loss. The matter is being looked into and action will be taken accordingly," the statement said.

In September, five men died after inhaling toxic fumes while working in a sewage treatment plant in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area.

...
Tags: sewer tank, delhi jal board
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Prince Harry hopes he and Meghan Markle will have baby girl

The couple first started to tell family members they were expecting at Princess Eugenie's wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor. (Photo: AP)
 

Apple’s upcoming iPhone XR has a serious problem

The iPhone XR is available in every colour and configuration.
 

Watch: Kohli’s monotony, Rohit’s daddy ton! How India thumped West Indies in Guwahati

Virat Kohli, who made 140, and Rohit Sharma, who remained unbeaten on 152, put on 246 runs for the second wicket as India chased down 323 and romped home with 47 balls to spare against West Indies in the first ODI in Guwahati. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Master thieves and ever susceptible Indian banks

Fraudsters and scamsters are commonplace across the financial vector.
 

2018 Hyundai Santro launch tomorrow

Pre-launch bookings for the hatchback were already underway for Rs 11,000 starting from 10 October.
 

Eye disorder helped Da Vinci create masterpieces, says study

Condition allowed Da Vinci to switch between using two eyes to give him depth perception, and using just one eye monocular vision when he wanted to interpret a three-dimensional image on a flat, two-dimensional canvas. (Photo: Youtube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘No stone pelting, driver lying,’ say witnesses of Amritsar train tragedy

Relatives during the cremation of a victim of Friday's train accident, in Amritsar, on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Sabarimala temple closes today, media asked to vacate over attack warnings

Earlier, four media organisations were targeted -- in some cases in presence of the police. (Photo: PTI)

No reduction in VAT, petrol pumps in Delhi shut today, BJP blames Kejriwal

All petrol pumps in Delhi will remain closed for nearly 24 hours in protest from 6 am onwards on October 22 to till 5 am on October 23. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Crime branch names Oommen Chandy, Venugopal as accused in rape case

Reacting to the development, Oommen Chandy said they were prepared to face the cases legally. He claimed the cases were 'politically motivated'. (Photo: PTI)

Telangana fails to clear vehicle hire bills

Telangana government logo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham