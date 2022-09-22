  
Cricket fans injured in Gymkhana stampede

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 22, 2022, 2:27 pm IST
Updated Sep 22, 2022, 2:27 pm IST
The sale of tickets off-line for the third one day match between India and Australia, at Gymkhana grounds in Secunderabad, opened with a mad rush. (DC)
 The sale of tickets off-line for the third one day match between India and Australia, at Gymkhana grounds in Secunderabad, opened with a mad rush. (DC)

Hyderabad: The sale of tickets off-line for the third one day match between India and Australia, at Gymkhana grounds in Secunderabad, opened with a mad rush, further resulting in a  stampede.

As the coming Sunday's match in the city, is happening after three long years, fans became desperate for tickets.

As thousands of fans turned up at the venue for purchasing tickets,
additional forces were also called in. However as the crowd went berserk, the were forced to mild force to disperse the crowd.

This resulted in a stampede among the crowd, leaving several fans injured. Some of them fell unconscious.

They were also rushed to a corporate hospital at Secunderabad. It was learnt that they received minor injuries and are under observation for recovery.

A few police personnel deployed to manage the crowd also received minor injuries. They were also rushed to hospital.

City police officials confirmed a woman also received injuries, but she is out of danger. The news of the death of a fan in the incident, is false. They urged fans to not believe such rumours.

