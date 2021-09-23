Nation Current Affairs 22 Sep 2021 Vaccinate all or fac ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Vaccinate all or face action, Telangana High Court warns Centre and State

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHARA
Published Sep 23, 2021, 1:55 am IST
Updated Sep 23, 2021, 9:28 am IST
High Court on Wednesday asked the state government to complete vaccination of all teaching and non-teaching staff within two months
A division bench, comprising acting Chief Justice M. S. Ramachandra and Justice T. Vinod Kumar was dealing with PILs related to Covid-19 management in the state. (DC File Image)
 A division bench, comprising acting Chief Justice M. S. Ramachandra and Justice T. Vinod Kumar was dealing with PILs related to Covid-19 management in the state. (DC File Image)

Hyderabad: Taking a serious note of the Covid-19 death of a government teacher in Kothagudem district and 71 school students from across the State becoming asymptomatic coronavirus cases, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday asked the state government to complete vaccination of all teaching and non-teaching staff in schools within two months.

"All government schools and some private institutions have commenced physical classes, as per your own details, yet vaccination has not been administered to all the 4.93 lakh teaching and non-teaching staff. There is an impending need to vaccinate the remaining staff. As children interact with them, there is a possibility that they would get affected. Though children are asymptomatic, they will be carriers to their houses, which may lead to community spread. Hence, this court wants completion of the vaccination process to teaching and non-teaching staff within two months", the court ordered.

 

A division bench, comprising acting Chief Justice M. S. Ramachandra and Justice T. Vinod Kumar was dealing with PILs related to Covid-19 management in the state.

The bench directed the government to ramp up RTPCR testing as there has been a steep decline in the tests.

Dr. G. Srinivas Rao, director of public health, informed the court that the government’s special vaccination drive for teachers and non-teaching staff in all schools has so far covered 96 per cent of them, including students above 18 years of age. He submitted that only 71 asymptomatic positive cases had been identified from the two lakh samples that were collected for the test.

 

The court directed the government to complete vaccination to the entire state population within the next three months.

According to Dr. Srinivas Rao, 22 per centage of people were yet to get their second dose out of the 2.08 lakh, who have taken one shot. Around 95 per cent of GHMC population has been vaccinated, he said.

The court slammed the government and the director of public health for not placing details about the availability of pediatrics infrastructure as if there is a third wave the most prone would be children. It said that despite reminders from the court, the government has not placed details before it. Justice Rao cautioned the government against further lethargy and warned of dire consequences if the details were not submitted by September 30.

 

The bench expressed anguish over the Union health ministry’s lackadaisical attitude with regard to the inclusion of life-saving drugs meant to treat Covid-19 in the national list of essential medicines, despite the recommendation of ICMR. It sought such an inclusion by October 31, failing which union health ministry officials would have to face the consequences”. 

...
Tags: telangana high court, telangana schools, teaching vaccination, non-teaching staff vaccination, chief justice m. s. ramachandra, justice t. vinod kumar, rtpcr testing, dr. g. srinivas rao, ghmc, icmr
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 23 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Captain Amarinder Singh (Twitter)

Amarinder hits out at Gandhi siblings: 'They are misguided'

Although, breakthrough cases are mild, the patients require oxygen support and anti-body cocktail for treatment in severe conditions. Representational Image. (AFP)

GHMC remains worst Covid-hit in Telangana

Sources in the TRS said that once the standing committee was appointed without a comprehensive plan in choosing the members, the party would lose its hold in the Greater Hyderabad council. (Twitter)

GHMC standing committee ‘appointed’; Corporators warned against leaking info

News

AP gamblers lose safe havens in Karnataka



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Marriages can be registered in virtual presence of parties, rules Delhi HC

Justice Rekha Palli opined that not treating physical presence as a mandatory requirement would also encourages parties to easily get their marriages registered. (Representational image: PTI)

Amit Shah 'authorises' Himanta to talk to Ulfa-I chief

Himanta Biswa Sarma with Amit Shah (Image credit: amitshah.co.in)

Kerala: Over 90 pc population given first dose of COVID vaccine, says Veena George

Kerala health minister Veena George (ANI)

India top source of social media misinformation on COVID-19: Study

People wearing masks wait to get vaccinated for COVID-19 outside a school in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo: AP)

86.64 pc of Mumbaikars developed antibodies against COVID-19: Sero survey

Antibodies were found in 90.26 per cent of people who are fully or partially vaccinated, antibodies were present in 79.86 per cent of unvaccinated citizens. (AP file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->