Nation Current Affairs 22 Sep 2021 Supreme Court's ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court's no to Centre's request to allow women in NDA exam from 2022

PTI
Published Sep 22, 2021, 12:28 pm IST
Updated Sep 22, 2021, 12:38 pm IST
The bench said it was hopeful necessary arrangements will be put in place to pave the way for the induction
All women contingent of Indian Army during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 All women contingent of Indian Army during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to accept the Centre's request to allow women candidates to appear for the entrance exam to the NDA from next year, saying it doesn't want women to be denied their right. The induction of women cannot be posted by one year, it said.

The Centre had told the top court that a notification allowing women candidates to appear for the entrance exam to the National Defence Academy will be out by May next year.

 

A bench headed by Justice S K Kaul said the armed forces are the best response team to deal with emergency situations and it is hopeful that necessary arrangements will be put in place to pave the way for the induction of women in NDA without delay.

It said the needful should be done by the defence department in collaboration with the UPSC.

The top court noted the submissions made by senior advocate Chinmoy Pradip Sharma, appearing on behalf of the petitioner Kush Kalra, and said that it cannot postpone the induction of women by one year.

 

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati submitted that a study group has been formed to facilitate the entry of women, and the necessary mechanism to facilitate that can be put in place by May 2022.

The ASG sought skipping the next NDA entrance examination, scheduled to be held on November 14.

"We appreciate your problems. I'm sure you people are capable of finding solutions. Let us see the results. The planning can go on...It is difficult for us to accept this submission from the Centre in view of the aspirations of the candidates willing to take the exam.

 

"Armed services have dealt with very difficult situations. To deal with emergencies is a part of their training. We are sure that they will be able to come at par with this "emergency too". We would thus not like to vacate the order effectively passed by us," the bench also comprising Justice B R Gavai said.

...
Tags: national defence academy (nda), women in nda
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Based on a complaint by social welfare department assistant director Balachandra Sanganal, the case was registered on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

5 held for seeking to fine Dalit family after 2-year-old enters temple in Karnataka

The high court directed the girl's father to approach a government hospital with a copy of the order. (Photo: PTI/File)

Kerala High Court to aid of another minor rape victim; allows pregnancy termination

Shree Padmanabha Swamy Temple (PTI)

SC rejects Padmanabha Swamy Temple Trust's plea to exempt it from audit of 25 yrs

A vial of Covishield, an Indian made vaccine for COVID-19, lies at a vaccination center set up at a government run school in Bengaluru. (Photo: AP)

India records 26,964 fresh Covid cases, active count lowest in 186 days



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India records 26,964 fresh Covid cases, active count lowest in 186 days

A vial of Covishield, an Indian made vaccine for COVID-19, lies at a vaccination center set up at a government run school in Bengaluru. (Photo: AP)

Bharat Biotech completes phase 2/3 trials of Covaxin for children under 18 years

A health worker carries vials of the Covaxin vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a health centre in New Dehi. (Photo: AFP/File)

PM Modi departs for three-day visit to US

PM Modi will address the UN General Assembly and attend the Quad Summit as well. (Photo: Twitter/@PMOIndia)

US Vice-President Kamala Harris to meet PM Narendra Modi on September 23

Harris had earlier spoken with Modi over the phone during the COVID-19 crisis. (Photo: PTI)

SC rejects Padmanabha Swamy Temple Trust's plea to exempt it from audit of 25 yrs

Shree Padmanabha Swamy Temple (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->