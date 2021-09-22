Nation Current Affairs 22 Sep 2021 Srisailam Dam fills ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Srisailam Dam fills up to brim

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 22, 2021, 3:10 am IST
Updated Sep 22, 2021, 7:00 am IST
As water is available in plenty, we are expecting no trouble in cultivation of crops in the command areas of irrigation projects
Water resources authorities said nearly 34,000 cusecs of water was being released by the Telangana state government, and 27,000 cusecs by the AP government for hydel power generation. (DC Image)
 Water resources authorities said nearly 34,000 cusecs of water was being released by the Telangana state government, and 27,000 cusecs by the AP government for hydel power generation. (DC Image)

Vijayawada: The Srisailam dam reservoir is nearly full, but only 6,000 cusecs of water is being drawn from Pothireddypadu head regulator against the limit of 40,000 cusecs

Water resources authorities said nearly 34,000 cusecs of water was being released by the Telangana state government, and 27,000 cusecs by the AP government for hydel power generation.

 

This means about 67,000 cusecs is being withdrawn, against inflows of 40,145 cusecs from upstream projects. Officials said weather reports indicated rainfall in catchment areas of Krishna river, they were expecting good inflows into the reservoir up to October 15.

S. Venkata Ramanaiah, Srisailam dam maintenance circle superintending engineer, said, “Though we are getting good inflows and the reservoir is filling to its brim, the requirement of water for cultivation of crops in parts of Rayalaseema is relatively less as a good number of reservoirs and tanks are filled with water following rainfall.”

 

In Kurnool district, farmers depending upon the Srisailam Right Branch Canal, Pothireddypadu head regulator and Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi project for water for cultivation. Five major crops — cotton, paddy, groundnut, onions and maize — are being raised in about 6.38 lakh hectares.

Kurnool agriculture joint director P. Lalitha Varalakshmi said, “Several crops have reached critical stage of flowering and fruit bearing and require a good quantity of water. As water is available in plenty, we are expecting no trouble in cultivation of crops in the command areas of irrigation projects. In other rain-fed areas, as the district has registered deficit rainfall, we have to see what impact it has on raising crops.”

 

A section of the farmers is of the opinion that had the state government completed upgradation of the Pothireddypadu head regulator, it could have helped them to draw more water and raise crops in the extended command area.

In Kadapa district, under the KC Canal, farmers raise mostly paddy in about 40,000 hectares. The crop is at the transplantation stage.

In Chittoor district, Telugu Ganga project is helping farmers raise groundnut, paddy and other crops.

In Anantapur district, water from the Gollapalli and Jeedipalli reservoirs is helping farmers raise crops like paddy and horticulture crops like tomato.

 

Out of the four districts in Rayalaseema, Chittoor received 544.4 mm rainfall against 390.1 mm normal rainfall showing excess rainfall of 39.6 per cent from June 1 to Tuesday. Kadapa received 21.8 per cent excess rain fall, Anantapur recorded normal rainfall at 12.7 per cent while Kurnool received 391.2 mm rain against 407.6 mm, showing a deficit of four per cent.

...
Tags: srisailam dam, telugu ganga project, kc canal, farmers ap, p. lalitha varalakshmi, handri neeva sujala sravanthi, srisailam right branch canal, s. venkata ramanaiah, heavy rainfall ap, krishna river, hydel power generation
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 22 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The National Highways sanctioned Rs 310 crore for work on the connectivity between the NH 44 Road at Bellary Bypass and the Chennai Highway Road at Pangal Road on the outskirts of Anantapur. — Representational image/DC

Highway expansion works begin in Anantapur

The zoo had around 25 to 28 lakh visitors a year before the pandemic’s start. After a drastic dip in the visitor footfalls, things got better after the lockdowns were lifted, but very soon people again stopped visiting the zoo, the PRO said. — Twitter

Nehru Zoo Park struggles to earn revenue even after lifting of lockdown

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, former minister D. Sridhar Babu, MLC Jeevan Reddy distributed sarees as Bathukamma Kanuka to women on behalf of Kokkirala Raghupati Rao Charitable Trust on the occasion of former MLC Premsagar Rao's birthday celebrations held in Mancherial on Tuesday. — DC Image

Boosted by Indravelli success, Premsagar birthday celebrated as big show by Congress

Himanta Biswa Sarma with Amit Shah (Image credit: amitshah.co.in)

Amit Shah 'authorises' Himanta to talk to Ulfa-I chief



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

US Vice-President Kamala Harris to meet PM Narendra Modi on September 23

Harris had earlier spoken with Modi over the phone during the COVID-19 crisis. (Photo: PTI)

India top source of social media misinformation on COVID-19: Study

People wearing masks wait to get vaccinated for COVID-19 outside a school in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo: AP)

Marriages can be registered in virtual presence of parties, rules Delhi HC

Justice Rekha Palli opined that not treating physical presence as a mandatory requirement would also encourages parties to easily get their marriages registered. (Representational image: PTI)

Astrological incompatibility can't be an excuse to go back on marriage promise: HC

Bombay High Court. (Photo: PTI)

India to resume export of surplus COVID-19 vaccine

Cumulative doses administered so far across the country have crossed 81 crore. (Representational image: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->