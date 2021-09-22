Nation Current Affairs 22 Sep 2021 NCST asks Odisha, AP ...
Nation, Current Affairs

NCST asks Odisha, AP to study Polavaram’s impact on tribal people

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 22, 2021, 3:49 am IST
Updated Sep 22, 2021, 6:32 am IST
The NCST further asked AP government to submit a compliance report in this regard
The commission wanted secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti, and Department of Water Resources to ensure time-bound rehabilitation and resettlement of tribal people displaced in all states affected by Polavaram Project. (DC Image)
 The commission wanted secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti, and Department of Water Resources to ensure time-bound rehabilitation and resettlement of tribal people displaced in all states affected by Polavaram Project. (DC Image)

Kakinada: National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has recommended that governments of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha analyse in depth the impact of Polavaram Irrigation Project on tribal populations of the two states. The NCST further asked AP government to submit a compliance report in this regard.

In addition, the commission wanted secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti, and Department of Water Resources to ensure time-bound rehabilitation and resettlement of tribal people displaced in all states affected by Polavaram Project.

 

Commission member Ananta Nayak, along with V. Ashok Vardhan of Bhubaneswar and Radhakanta Tripathy, senior legal consultant of NCST, visited villages affected by Polavaram project in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh from August 24–28. Thereafter, the commission observed that there have been serious violations of tribal rights in both states. It expressed anguish over delay by AP government in rehabilitating and resettling tribal families.

“The inaction and negligence of AP is not only painful but also violates constitutional provisions meant for safeguarding tribal people,” NCST observed.
The commission pointed out that tribal people of Odisha will be seriously affected by Polavaram Project, mostly in Malkangiri district. It said the Odisha government must ensure that the state’s people are not unreasonably displaced, like in the case of Nilakota village. It wanted the government to ensure holistic and sustainable development of tribal people affected by the project.

 

When the commission visited Pusuguda, Malakapalli, Lachipeta and Malavaram villages in Motu tehsil area of Malkangiri district, people of these villages complained that grama and palli sabhas had not been held as per law. They demanded proper compensation, complete rehabilitation and resettlement, in addition to recognition of forest rights at the block level of ITDA. It is alleged that the Odisha government is yet to conduct a survey of Polavaram-affected areas in that state.

Meanwhile, officials from Central Water and Power Research Station inspected instrumentation works at the Polavaram Irrigation Project on Tuesday. They included M. Selva Balan, scientist-E; J.K. Singh, scientist-C (Instrumentation), and Khalil Bagawan. They inquired about the number of boxes fixed, those remaining and also progress of works. They were accompanied by AP water resources officials led by chief engineer B. Sudhakar Babu.

 

...
Tags: polavaram project, national commission for scheduled tribes (ncst), polavaram irrigation project, ministry of jal shakti, ananta nayak, j.k. singh, b. sudhakar babu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


Horoscope 22 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The National Highways sanctioned Rs 310 crore for work on the connectivity between the NH 44 Road at Bellary Bypass and the Chennai Highway Road at Pangal Road on the outskirts of Anantapur. — Representational image/DC

Highway expansion works begin in Anantapur

The zoo had around 25 to 28 lakh visitors a year before the pandemic’s start. After a drastic dip in the visitor footfalls, things got better after the lockdowns were lifted, but very soon people again stopped visiting the zoo, the PRO said. — Twitter

Nehru Zoo Park struggles to earn revenue even after lifting of lockdown

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, former minister D. Sridhar Babu, MLC Jeevan Reddy distributed sarees as Bathukamma Kanuka to women on behalf of Kokkirala Raghupati Rao Charitable Trust on the occasion of former MLC Premsagar Rao's birthday celebrations held in Mancherial on Tuesday. — DC Image

Boosted by Indravelli success, Premsagar birthday celebrated as big show by Congress

Himanta Biswa Sarma with Amit Shah (Image credit: amitshah.co.in)

Amit Shah 'authorises' Himanta to talk to Ulfa-I chief



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

US Vice-President Kamala Harris to meet PM Narendra Modi on September 23

Harris had earlier spoken with Modi over the phone during the COVID-19 crisis. (Photo: PTI)

India top source of social media misinformation on COVID-19: Study

People wearing masks wait to get vaccinated for COVID-19 outside a school in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo: AP)

Marriages can be registered in virtual presence of parties, rules Delhi HC

Justice Rekha Palli opined that not treating physical presence as a mandatory requirement would also encourages parties to easily get their marriages registered. (Representational image: PTI)

Astrological incompatibility can't be an excuse to go back on marriage promise: HC

Bombay High Court. (Photo: PTI)

India to resume export of surplus COVID-19 vaccine

Cumulative doses administered so far across the country have crossed 81 crore. (Representational image: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->