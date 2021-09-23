Nation Current Affairs 22 Sep 2021 Mega marine tourism ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mega marine tourism project in Vizag port on anvil

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | V. KAMALAKARA RAO
Published Sep 23, 2021, 12:26 am IST
Updated Sep 23, 2021, 12:26 am IST
IMCT will be introduced in Vizag with the launch of cruise Panamax vessels to key tourism destinations including Singapore and Sri Lanka
An International Marine Cruise Tourism (IMCT) will be introduced in Visakhapatnam with the launch of cruise Panamax vessels to key tourism destinations. (Representational image:DC)
 An International Marine Cruise Tourism (IMCT) will be introduced in Visakhapatnam with the launch of cruise Panamax vessels to key tourism destinations. (Representational image:DC)

VISAKHAPATNAM: An International Marine Cruise Tourism (IMCT) will be introduced in Visakhapatnam with the launch of cruise Panamax vessels to key tourism destinations including Singapore and Sri Lanka from Vizag port, according to the combined plans and efforts of the Centre’s ministry of tourism, and ports, shipping and waterways.

Each vessel can have a capacity of ferrying 2,000 to 2,500 passengers. A cruise terminal berth (CTB) attached with a modern terminal building is being built in the area of 2,000 square meters by Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) at the channel berth in the outer harbour of the Vizag port at a cost of Rs 96.05 crore. This includes Rs 64.24 crore for the berth and Rs 31.81 crore for the terminal building.

 

The facilities include passenger gangways, lounges, restaurants, entertainment and recreation shopping, customs and immigration at the terminal building in the area of 15,000 square meters behind the berth.

New Delhi-based Creative Group, an architectural consultancy, was entrusted with the design work. The overall length of the CTB will be 330 meters and the width 15 meters. The design work of the berth was entrusted to the IIT Madras.

All requisite clearances except an environmental clearance from the state government have been made for the CTB, for which the works will be awarded shortly.

 

At present, a Vizag-Andaman passenger ship is seasonally operated at the port, and this will also be shifted to the new terminal. Cochin, Goa and Chennai ports have such cruise terminals at present in the country.

Confirming this to this newspaper, VPT chairman K. Rama Mohana Rao said, “We have received no objection certificate from the Eastern Naval Command for CTB for the cruise terminal. We will award the work upon obtaining environmental clearance from the AP state level Environment Impact Assessment Authority.”

Nearly Rs 36 crore of the total project cost would be borne by tourism, which has already released some amount for the project, a senior port official said while adding that the project will hopefully be operational by end of 2022.

 

...
Tags: international marine cruise tourism (imct), cruise panamax
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Latest From Nation

Eminent leaders and thousands of activists belonging to the Congress, CPI, CPM, TDP, TJS, CPI-ML (New Democracy) and Inti Party participated in the maha dharna. (Photo:Twitter)

Opposition ‘maha dharna’ slams BJP, TRS govts

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo:Twitter)

CBI court exempts Jagan from personal presence

AP High Court

AP promises HC to clear job works bills of Rs 400 crore once Centre releases funds

Minister for endowment Vellampalli Srinivas Rao. (Photo:Facebook)

No impact of TD’s boycott on Parishad elections, says Vellampalli



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Marriages can be registered in virtual presence of parties, rules Delhi HC

Justice Rekha Palli opined that not treating physical presence as a mandatory requirement would also encourages parties to easily get their marriages registered. (Representational image: PTI)

Astrological incompatibility can't be an excuse to go back on marriage promise: HC

Bombay High Court. (Photo: PTI)

India to resume export of surplus COVID-19 vaccine

Cumulative doses administered so far across the country have crossed 81 crore. (Representational image: AFP)

Amit Shah 'authorises' Himanta to talk to Ulfa-I chief

Himanta Biswa Sarma with Amit Shah (Image credit: amitshah.co.in)

Kerala: Over 90 pc population given first dose of COVID vaccine, says Veena George

Kerala health minister Veena George (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->