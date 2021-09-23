Malaysia stepping into Telangana for oil palm cultivation

Hyderabad: Malaysia's oil palm major FGV Holdings has offered to set up its processing unit in Siricilla. Company representatives met industries minister KT Rama Rao here on Wednesday and discussed their proposals.

The delegation led by N. Satyanarayana said there were ample opportunities for oil palm cultivation in Telangana. If farmers go for large-scale cultivation of oil palm, it will make agriculture more profitable besides providing employment to thousands of people in palm oil industry.

He invited Rama Rao to visit Malaysia, famous for its oil palm cultivation, to examine the company’s fields and processing units. Rao promised to do so along with agriculture minister Niranjan Reddy as the state government, he said, is keen on encouraging farmers to take up oil palm cultivation across the state as an alternative to paddy.

He also thanked the delegation for its offer to set up operations in his constituency. He requested them to establish the oil palm factory along with an oil palm seed processing unit and a nursery.

Rao urged farmers to cultivate alternative and commercial crops in view of increased irrigation facilities in the state.