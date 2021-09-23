Nation Current Affairs 22 Sep 2021 GHMC standing commit ...
Nation, Current Affairs

GHMC standing committee ‘appointed’; Corporators warned against leaking info

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Sep 23, 2021, 3:29 am IST
Updated Sep 23, 2021, 7:10 am IST
However, neither the civic body commissioner nor the state government seems to be keen to announce the committee
Sources in the TRS said that once the standing committee was appointed without a comprehensive plan in choosing the members, the party would lose its hold in the Greater Hyderabad council. (Twitter)
 Sources in the TRS said that once the standing committee was appointed without a comprehensive plan in choosing the members, the party would lose its hold in the Greater Hyderabad council. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Though the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has been functioning without a standing committee for seven months after the election of its new governing body, it is rumoured that the top brass of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) is delaying setting up of the committee to appoint leaders of its choice.

As per the GHMC Act, the standing committee, which takes key decisions pertaining to the development of the city, has to be formed within three months after the formation of the general body. However, neither the civic body commissioner nor the state government seems to be keen to announce the committee.

 

According to reliable sources, the names of the standing committee members were already decided by the party leadership. They said the names of eight corporators from the TRS and seven corporators from the MIM had been finalised to be the standing committee members for the freshly appointed Greater Hyderabad council. Top leaders of the TRS are learnt to have informed the party workers of the same during a recent meeting and also warned them that if the information was leaked, their jobs would be at risk.

As per the GHMC Act, the stranding committee consists of 15 members. Every issue is decided by majority votes in the standing committee. The standing committee has to be appointed by the commissioner. However, seven months have passed since the election of the new civic body, but the corporation is yet to appoint a standing committee, which is like Cabinet ministers in the state government.

 

The standing committee should be constituted by an order within three months from the date of the first meeting of the corporation under Clause (b) of Section 88 of the GHMC Act. Once the government issues the orders, the GHMC should initiate the process to hold elections to the 15-member standing committee in about two months’ time. According to official sources, the civic body, citing the lacunae in the GHMC Act, has been deliberately delaying the process of appointing the committee. Sources said there was a provision in the GHMC Act that the municipal commissioner can seek suggestions from the government including date and time to appoint the committee. The commissioner, just before the completion of four months' time, sought the permission from the state government and is said to be waiting for its reply.

 

Sources in the TRS said that once the standing committee was appointed without a comprehensive plan in choosing the members, the party would lose its hold in the Greater Hyderabad council. They said the party leadership had already shortlisted the names of standing committee and co-option members without any consultation with the corporators or elected representatives. Sources said members of both standing committee and co-option members will be shared among the TRS and the MIM. They said the corporates were warned of severe consequences if the internal party information was leaked to the media. "We are just puppets. We have no choice to give opinions or suggestions about the GHMC council affairs despite being elected by the public to represent them. Everything is decided by party top leaders and we should oblige it," said a TRS corporator requesting anonymity.

 

...
Tags: greater hyderabad municipal corporation (ghmc), ghmc, telangana rashtra samiti, trs, mim, ghmc act, ghmc standing committee
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 23 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Captain Amarinder Singh (Twitter)

Amarinder hits out at Gandhi siblings: 'They are misguided'

Although, breakthrough cases are mild, the patients require oxygen support and anti-body cocktail for treatment in severe conditions. Representational Image. (AFP)

GHMC remains worst Covid-hit in Telangana

News

AP gamblers lose safe havens in Karnataka

Kondamma and Penchalaiah used to quarrel frequently after the latter started suspecting her fidelity. Representational Image. (DC Image)

Man films wife’s suicide; arrested



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Marriages can be registered in virtual presence of parties, rules Delhi HC

Justice Rekha Palli opined that not treating physical presence as a mandatory requirement would also encourages parties to easily get their marriages registered. (Representational image: PTI)

Amit Shah 'authorises' Himanta to talk to Ulfa-I chief

Himanta Biswa Sarma with Amit Shah (Image credit: amitshah.co.in)

Kerala: Over 90 pc population given first dose of COVID vaccine, says Veena George

Kerala health minister Veena George (ANI)

India top source of social media misinformation on COVID-19: Study

People wearing masks wait to get vaccinated for COVID-19 outside a school in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo: AP)

86.64 pc of Mumbaikars developed antibodies against COVID-19: Sero survey

Antibodies were found in 90.26 per cent of people who are fully or partially vaccinated, antibodies were present in 79.86 per cent of unvaccinated citizens. (AP file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->