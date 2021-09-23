Nation Current Affairs 22 Sep 2021 GHMC remains worst C ...
Nation, Current Affairs

GHMC remains worst Covid-hit in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 23, 2021, 6:36 am IST
Updated Sep 23, 2021, 6:36 am IST
The jurisdiction reported 69 cases in the 24-hour period ending late Wednesday evening
Although, breakthrough cases are mild, the patients require oxygen support and anti-body cocktail for treatment in severe conditions. Representational Image. (AFP)
 Although, breakthrough cases are mild, the patients require oxygen support and anti-body cocktail for treatment in severe conditions. Representational Image. (AFP)

HYDERABAD: Reporting around 464 new Covid cases from September 16 till Wednesday, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation continues to record the highest number of cases in the state. The jurisdiction reported 69 cases in the 24-hour period ending late Wednesday evening.

The list includes those who are still not vaccinated and others from breakthrough cases of those vaccinated.

 

Although, breakthrough cases are mild, the patients require oxygen support and anti-body cocktail for treatment in severe conditions.

Experts opine that sporadic spikes would continue as delta variant was found in 90 per cent of the samples sequenced till September 15.

The state government vaccinated 5,32,430 people on Tuesday. This is the third time the government has covered over five lakh people in a day.

Infograph of Covid-19-Sept. 22

Fresh cases: 258

Deaths: 1

Tests done: 55,419

Active cases: 4,946

Total cases – 6,64,164

 

Total deaths – 3908

Highest new cases – District and number of cases

1. GHMC: 69

2. Karimnagar: 25

3. Ranga Reddy: 21

4. Khammam: 15

5. Warangal Urban, Nalgonda: 12

Lowest new cases:

1. Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Narayanpet:  0

2. Kamareddy, Komarambheem Asifabad, Medak, Nagarkurnool, Nirmal: 1

3. Adilabad, Jogulamba Gadwal, Sangareddy, Wanaparthy: 2

4. Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu, Nizamabad, Rajanna Siricilla, Yadadri Bhongir: 3

5. Mahabubabad: 4  

...
Tags: telangana covid, greater hyderabad municipal corporation, oxygen support, anti-body cocktail, telangana covid update
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 23 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Captain Amarinder Singh (Twitter)

Amarinder hits out at Gandhi siblings: 'They are misguided'

Sources in the TRS said that once the standing committee was appointed without a comprehensive plan in choosing the members, the party would lose its hold in the Greater Hyderabad council. (Twitter)

GHMC standing committee ‘appointed’; Corporators warned against leaking info

News

AP gamblers lose safe havens in Karnataka

Kondamma and Penchalaiah used to quarrel frequently after the latter started suspecting her fidelity. Representational Image. (DC Image)

Man films wife’s suicide; arrested



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Marriages can be registered in virtual presence of parties, rules Delhi HC

Justice Rekha Palli opined that not treating physical presence as a mandatory requirement would also encourages parties to easily get their marriages registered. (Representational image: PTI)

Amit Shah 'authorises' Himanta to talk to Ulfa-I chief

Himanta Biswa Sarma with Amit Shah (Image credit: amitshah.co.in)

Kerala: Over 90 pc population given first dose of COVID vaccine, says Veena George

Kerala health minister Veena George (ANI)

India top source of social media misinformation on COVID-19: Study

People wearing masks wait to get vaccinated for COVID-19 outside a school in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo: AP)

86.64 pc of Mumbaikars developed antibodies against COVID-19: Sero survey

Antibodies were found in 90.26 per cent of people who are fully or partially vaccinated, antibodies were present in 79.86 per cent of unvaccinated citizens. (AP file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->