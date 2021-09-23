GHMC remains worst Covid-hit in Telangana

Although, breakthrough cases are mild, the patients require oxygen support and anti-body cocktail for treatment in severe conditions. Representational Image. (AFP)

HYDERABAD: Reporting around 464 new Covid cases from September 16 till Wednesday, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation continues to record the highest number of cases in the state. The jurisdiction reported 69 cases in the 24-hour period ending late Wednesday evening.

The list includes those who are still not vaccinated and others from breakthrough cases of those vaccinated.

Experts opine that sporadic spikes would continue as delta variant was found in 90 per cent of the samples sequenced till September 15.

The state government vaccinated 5,32,430 people on Tuesday. This is the third time the government has covered over five lakh people in a day.

Infograph of Covid-19-Sept. 22

Fresh cases: 258

Deaths: 1

Tests done: 55,419

Active cases: 4,946

Total cases – 6,64,164

Total deaths – 3908

Highest new cases – District and number of cases

1. GHMC: 69

2. Karimnagar: 25

3. Ranga Reddy: 21

4. Khammam: 15

5. Warangal Urban, Nalgonda: 12

Lowest new cases:

1. Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Narayanpet: 0

2. Kamareddy, Komarambheem Asifabad, Medak, Nagarkurnool, Nirmal: 1

3. Adilabad, Jogulamba Gadwal, Sangareddy, Wanaparthy: 2

4. Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu, Nizamabad, Rajanna Siricilla, Yadadri Bhongir: 3

5. Mahabubabad: 4