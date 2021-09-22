Nation Current Affairs 22 Sep 2021 Amit Shah 'auth ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Amit Shah 'authorises' Himanta to talk to Ulfa-I chief

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Sep 22, 2021, 7:29 am IST
Updated Sep 22, 2021, 7:29 am IST
Mr Sarma told reporters he had sought permission from Shah to start a peace dialogue with the 'anti-talk faction' of Ulfa-I too
Himanta Biswa Sarma with Amit Shah (Image credit: amitshah.co.in)
 Himanta Biswa Sarma with Amit Shah (Image credit: amitshah.co.in)

Guwahati: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here Tuesday that Union home minister Amit Shah had “authorised” him to hold talks directly with outlawed United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) chief Paresh Baruah.

Admitting that his government had some communication with elusive Ulfa-I chief Paresh Baruah through a third party since he took charge of the administration, Mr Sarma told reporters he had sought permission from the Union home minister to start a peace dialogue with the “anti-talk faction” of Ulfa-I too.

 

Pointing out that everything was now at the preliminary stages and it would take some time to take shape, Mr Sarma said Mr Shah had asked him to ensure that the dialogue was held in a structured manner. “As of now, I only took permission to speak to Mr Baruah over the phone or through other media so that we can give a push to the peace process. But those are very preliminary things. No conclusion should be drawn, and it will be a long affair,” he said.

He also clarified that if things moved in the right direction, the Central government may get involved in the peace parleys with the outfit at a later stage.

 

It is significant that Mr Sarma, who met the Union home minister in New Delhi, also met National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah at Dimapur in Nagaland on Monday. Mr Sarma met the top leadership of NSCN (I-M) with Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio. What transpired in the meeting is not yet known, but Mr Sarma reiterated that his visit to Nagaland was political.

The ongoing Naga peace talks, which have been on hold since October 31, 2019 due to differences between the NSCN (I-M) general secretary and former Nagaland governor and interlocutor R.N. Ravi over the demand for a separate flag and constitution by the NSCN (I-M), has resumed once again, this time with the former special director of the Intelligence Bureau, Mr A.K. Mishra.

 

Mr Sarma held a meeting with the Union home minister in New Delhi on Sunday, following which he said he was partly involved in the ongoing peace process with the NSCN-IM, but he was not officially holding any negotiations with the Naga rebel group.

...
Tags: assam chief minister himanta biswa sarma, amit shah, united liberation front of asom
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)


Horoscope 22 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The National Highways sanctioned Rs 310 crore for work on the connectivity between the NH 44 Road at Bellary Bypass and the Chennai Highway Road at Pangal Road on the outskirts of Anantapur. — Representational image/DC

Highway expansion works begin in Anantapur

The zoo had around 25 to 28 lakh visitors a year before the pandemic’s start. After a drastic dip in the visitor footfalls, things got better after the lockdowns were lifted, but very soon people again stopped visiting the zoo, the PRO said. — Twitter

Nehru Zoo Park struggles to earn revenue even after lifting of lockdown

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, former minister D. Sridhar Babu, MLC Jeevan Reddy distributed sarees as Bathukamma Kanuka to women on behalf of Kokkirala Raghupati Rao Charitable Trust on the occasion of former MLC Premsagar Rao's birthday celebrations held in Mancherial on Tuesday. — DC Image

Boosted by Indravelli success, Premsagar birthday celebrated as big show by Congress

He pointed out that Finance minister T. Harish Rao had boasted that he would develop Dubbak on par with Siddipet, but did not visit the place after losing the bypol. The same would repeat at Huzurabad, he claimed. — Facebook

KCR turned Telangana into debt-ridden state: Jithender Reddy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

US Vice-President Kamala Harris to meet PM Narendra Modi on September 23

Harris had earlier spoken with Modi over the phone during the COVID-19 crisis. (Photo: PTI)

India top source of social media misinformation on COVID-19: Study

People wearing masks wait to get vaccinated for COVID-19 outside a school in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo: AP)

PM Modi leaves for US today, to hold Biden talks on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI file photo)

Marriages can be registered in virtual presence of parties, rules Delhi HC

Justice Rekha Palli opined that not treating physical presence as a mandatory requirement would also encourages parties to easily get their marriages registered. (Representational image: PTI)

Astrological incompatibility can't be an excuse to go back on marriage promise: HC

Bombay High Court. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->