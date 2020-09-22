Nation Current Affairs 22 Sep 2020 Navy gets its first ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Navy gets its first women combat aviators

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PAWAN BALI
Published Sep 22, 2020, 11:58 am IST
Updated Sep 22, 2020, 12:02 pm IST
Earlier, entry of women was restricted to the fixed wing aircraft that took off and landed ashore
Sub Lt Riti Singh and Sub Lt. Kumudini Tyagi, the first women airborne tacticians who will operate from deck of warships, posed for pictures as they passed out of Indian Navy's observer Course, at Southern Naval Command, Kochi in Kerala. — PTI photo
 Sub Lt Riti Singh and Sub Lt. Kumudini Tyagi, the first women airborne tacticians who will operate from deck of warships, posed for pictures as they passed out of Indian Navy's observer Course, at Southern Naval Command, Kochi in Kerala. — PTI photo

Indian women on Monday made major strides in military aviation in Navy and Air Force.

Soon, a woman fighter pilot will be flying Indian Air Force's advance fighter aircraft Rafale, said sources. She will be joining Squadron No. 17 or Golden Arrows at Ambala Air Force Station. The fighter pilot, who is reported to be already flying one of Air Force jets, is going through training for Rafale aircraft. India had earlier this month inducted 5 Rafale jets into Indian Air Force. Some more Rafale jets are expected to come next month from France.

 

In 2016, India had signed a Rs 59,000 crore deal for 36 Rafales.

Indian Navy said on Monday that two women officers have been selected to join as “Observers” (Airborne Tacticians) in the helicopter stream. This will make them first women airborne combatants to operate from warships.

Earlier, entry of women was restricted to the fixed wing aircraft that took off and landed ashore.

Previously some women medical officers have served for short period on warships.

These officers, Sub Lieutenant (SLt) Kumudini Tyagi and SLt Riti Singh, are a part of a group of 17 officers of the Indian Navy who were awarded “Wings” on graduating as  “Observers” at a ceremony held on Monday at INS Garuda, Kochi.

 

Both of them now will undergo "specialist training" for the particular helicopter on which they will be deployed.

Speaking on the occasion, Rear Admiral Antony George while complementing the graduating officers highlighted the fact that it is a landmark occasion wherein for the first-time women are going to be trained in helicopter operations which would ultimately pave way for the deployment of women in frontline warships of Indian Navy

The officers of the 91st Regular course and 22nd SSC Observer course were trained in air navigation, flying procedures, tactics employed in air warfare, anti-submarine warfare and exploitation of airborne avionic systems. These officers would serve on-board Maritime Reconnaissance and Anti-Submarine Warfare aircraft of the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard.

 

...
Tags: woman fighter pilot, rafale fighter jet, ambala air base, sub lt riti singh, sub lt. kumudini tyagi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Representational image.

Madhya Pradesh shocker: Farmers receive Rs 1 as relief for crop damage

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey.

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey takes voluntary retirement, may take political plunge

PM Narendra Modi (AFP)

PM Modi's visit to 58 countries since 2015 cost the Centre Rs 517 crore

The two armies also agreed to strengthen communication on the ground. (PTI)

Ladakh border tensions: Indian, Chinese armies not to send more troops to frontline



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

RR beat CSK by 16 runs riding on Samson, Smith and Archer's super performances

CSK could score only 200 for 6 with Faf du Plessis scoring 72 off 37 ball with the help of seven sixes. Mahendra Singh Dhoni scored 29 off 17 balls but it was the Royals’ Rahul Tewatia’s leg breaks that caused a lot of damage to the top order. Tewatia took 3 for 37 in his four overs while Archer bowled a briliant 19th over to seal the match. In this photo, Rajasthan Royals' Rahul Tewatia celebrates the dismissal of Chennai Super Kings' Shane Watson. (Photo | PTI)
 

Not too Captain Cool, Dhoni grumps after umpire reverses Curran dismissal

The replays showed that neither did Curran edge the ball nor did Dhoni catch it cleanly, as it bounced before entering his gloves. The decision was overturned but the veteran skipper looked very unhappy and was seen arguing with Shamshuddin for going for a referral after giving his decision. (Photo | PTI)
 

Samson, Smith’s quickfire 50s take Rajasthan Royals to 216/7 against CSK

Sanju Samson brought up his quickest IPL fifty in just 19 balls with the help of one boundary and six hits over the fence. (Photo | PTI)
 

IPL 2020: CSK win toss, elect to bowl first versus Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith. PTI Photo
 

Padikkal’s smooth debut does it for RCB against Sunrisers in 10-run win

Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Devdutt Padikkal plays a shot during a cricket match of IPL 2020 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (Photo | PTI)
 

What a shining IPL debut for Devdutt Padikkal

The 20-year-old Devdutt Padikkal, possessing a near perfect balance in the crease, played all around the ground, playing the pull and aerial cover drive with equal confidence. (Photo | Instagram - devdutt.padikkall)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Lok Sabha passes Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act amid Opposition uproar

A view of the Lok Sabha on Monday. (PTI)

India COVID update: 92,605 cases, 1,133 deaths, 12 lakh tests in just 24 hours

Children getting treatment for Coronavirus play at the newly inaugurated child-friendly COVID-19 ward of the state-run LNJP Hospital, in New Delhi. — PTI photo

Farm Bill will destroy us, cry ryots even as PM Modi terms it watershed moment

Farmers shout slogans as they burn an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, following the passing of agriculture bills in the 'Lok Sabha' (house of representatives), on the outskirts of Amritsar on Sunday. — PTI photo

Heated debate on farm bills; Opposition members tear papers, heckle presiding officer

Ruckus erupts in the Rajya Sabha as Opposition rushes to Well of House over agriculture related bills, during the ongoing Monsoon Session, at Parliament House in New Delhi on Sunday. — PTI photo

Farm Bills undermine food security systems; PM, BJP distorting our manifesto: Cong

Members of various farmer organisations return home after protesting against the Central Government over agriculture related ordinances, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Patiala. — PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham