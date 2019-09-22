Nation Current Affairs 22 Sep 2019 We are committed to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

We are committed to meet India's energy security needs: Saudi Arabia

PTI
Published Sep 22, 2019, 6:01 pm IST
Updated Sep 22, 2019, 6:01 pm IST
Yemen's Houthi terror group took responsibility for biggest-ever attacks on Saudi oil facilities which severely impacted global oil supply.
Asked whether Saudi Arabia will increase oil supply to India to address the shortfall due to curb on import of oil from Iran, the envoy said his country is committed to India's energy security and will meet any shortfall that may arise due to disruptions from other sources. (Photo: PTI)
 Asked whether Saudi Arabia will increase oil supply to India to address the shortfall due to curb on import of oil from Iran, the envoy said his country is committed to India's energy security and will meet any shortfall that may arise due to disruptions from other sources. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Notwithstanding the biggest-ever attacks on its oil facilities, Saudi Arabia has said it is committed to meet India's energy security needs and will work constructively with other oil producers to maintain market stability.

Saudi Ambassador Dr Saud bin Mohammed Al Sati, in an exclusive interview to PTI, said his country will invite the United Nations and international experts to view the situation on the ground and to participate in the investigation into the attacks.

 

He said Saudi Arabia has the capability and resolve to defend itself and to forcefully respond to "these aggressions", and appreciated India's support and solidarity to Riyadh following the strikes which, he asserted, were "against the international community as a whole".

A series of drone and missile attacks on oil facilities of Saudi Aramco, the country's national petroleum company, on September 14 knocked out half of its daily oil production, severely impacting the global oil market and triggering fresh tension between Saudi Arabia and Iran. "As the investigations are ongoing, the Kingdom will invite UN and international experts to view the situation on ground and to participate in the investigations," the ambassador said. "The Kingdom will take appropriate measures to ensure its security and stability. The Kingdom affirms that it has the capability and resolve to defend its land and people, and to forcefully respond to these aggressions," he said.

Yemen's Houthi terror group has taken responsibility for the biggest-ever attacks on Saudi oil facilities which severely impacted global oil supply. Saudi Arabia and its ally, the US, have blamed Iran for the attacks but Tehran has strongly denied the allegations. "The recent attack against Saudi Aramco was not only against the Kingdom, but against the international community as a whole, and was a deliberate attempt to disrupt the global economy. Therefore, the perpetrators should be held accountable," the envoy said.

Asked whether Saudi Arabia will increase oil supply to India to address the shortfall due to curb on import of oil from Iran, the envoy said his country is committed to India's energy security and will meet any shortfall that may arise due to disruptions from other sources. He said as one of the world's leading energy producers, Saudi Arabia will continue working constructively with other producers within and outside OPEC to maintain market stability, thus protecting all the interests of producers and consumers alike.

OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a 14-nation powerful bloc of oil producing countries. "India condemned the attacks on our oil facilities and reiterated its resolve to oppose terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

As a friend and strategic partner, we appreciate India's support and solidarity," Al Sati said. He said initial investigations have indicated that the weapons used in the attack were Iranian, adding probe was going on to determine the source of the strike. "The Kingdom condemns this egregious crime which threatens international peace and security and affirms that the primary target of this attack is in line with the previous attacks against Saudi Aramco pumping stations using Iranian weapons," he said. "The Kingdom calls upon the international community to assume its responsibility in condemning those that stand behind this act, and to take a firm and clear position against this reckless behaviour that threatens the global economy," he said.

The envoy said Saudi Arabia will continue working with its partners and allies in stabilising the security of the region. India's relations with Saudi Arabia have been on an upswing over the last few years based on burgeoning energy ties besides cooperation in several other areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Riyadh in 2016 put bilateral ties on a new trajectory. There are over 2.96 million Indian nationals working in Saudi Arabia, the largest expatriate community in the country.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: saudi arabia, saudi aramco, oil imports, india, petroleum
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Observing that

'Direct endorsement of India's J&K policy by US': Indian Amercans on Modi's visit

Akhilesh Yadav also said that IIM professors must explain to the BJP government how Gomti River Front Model can be a better business model and would attract tourists. (Photo: ANI)

Govt must learn from IIM how to keep cows, bulls away from highways: Akhilesh Yadav

The BJP working president Nadda also mentioned about Sheikh Abdullah, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, in his address and claimed that he rigged the first Vidhan Sabha elections in 1951 and changed his stance over the status of Jammu and Kashmir after sweeping the polls. (Photo: ANI)

Lies being spread about Article 370 by J&K mainstream leaders: Nadda

In a joint investigation by the Narcotics Control Bureau and the local police, it was revealed that suspicious substance in the gunny bags was ketamine, a psychotrophic substance, and there were 1,160 packets of 1 kg each worth Rs 300 crore in the international market, they said. (Photo: Twitter | @IndiaCoastGuard)

Coast Guard seizes Ketamine drug worth Rs 300 crore from Myanmarese ship



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Direct endorsement of India's J&K policy by US': Indian Amercans on Modi's visit

Observing that "Howdy Modi" is one of the largest events of Indian Americans that he has seen in his lifetime, Krishna Bansal from Chicago said this is not only "going to be a game-changer" for the community and Indo-US ties, but also for the entire world. (Photo: Twitter | PMOIndia)
 

Google celebrates Junko Tabei's 80th birth anniversary, 1st woman to reach Mt Everest

Google is celebrating the 80th birth anniversary of Japanese mountaineer Junko Tabei, the first woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest with an adorable doodle. (Photo: screenshot)
 

WWE superstar Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch to star in animated film ‘Rumble’

Roman Reigns has starred in the recently released 'Fast and Furious’ Hobbs and Shaw', while Becky Lynch starred in 'Marine 6 close quarters' along with former WWE superstar 'Shawn Michaels', and 'The Miz'. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Pak Twitterati note difference in welcome received by Imran Khan, PM Modi in US

PM Modi was received by Director of Trade and International Affairs, Christopher Olson, US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster, and other officials at the airport. (Photo: File)
 

Realme Buds 2 review: A steal!

Realme Buds 2 offer stellar bass performance at a budget price.
 

LG NanoCell 9 Series 4K (65SM9000) review: Avant-garde performance!

The design of the LG SM9000 is absolutely stunning and it can complement any home.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Direct endorsement of India's J&K policy by US': Indian Amercans on Modi's visit

Observing that

Dalit man beaten to death for 'stealing water pump' in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

Dhulichand's body was handed over to his family on Saturday after a post-mortem, the officer said. (Representional Image)

Indian Muslims luckier than those in Islamic countries: journalist Mark Tully

Tully said that India is unique and is home to almost all the religions. ‘India has spirituality. As of now these religions are varied themselves. Muslims in India are much luckier than Muslims in the Islamic countries because in India they can worship in any Islamic tradition,’ he said.

JeM terror camp in Balakot, bombed by IAF, functional again under new name

Indian Air Force had launched the pre-emptive air strike on Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on 26 February. (Photo: File)

In biggest recruitment drive, RPF hires over 10,500 jawans

Since the current strength of women constables in the RPF is only about 2.25 pc, the railway ministry gave priority to hire women to ensure their empowerment and increased representation in the force. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham