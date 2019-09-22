Telugu Desam’s former MP Siva Prasad expires

Senior Telugu Desam Party leader and former MP N Sivaprasad died due to renal failure on Saturday, party sources said. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Tirupati: In yet another tragedy for the Telugu Desam, another senior leader Naramalli Sivaprasad, who serv-ed as a two-time MP from Chittoor, passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai on Saturday.

The actor-turned-politician, aged 68 years, was undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital in Chennai as he was suffering from a kidney ailment and other health issues.

According to the family members of Sivaprasad, he fell ill on September 12 and was hospitalised for a week in Chittoor. He was later moved to the Apollo Hospital in Chen-nai as his health condition declined further. He passed away as his health condition deteriorated after the organs stopped responding to the treatment extended to him.

Meanwhile, after the death news of the former MP came out, the former AP Chief Minister and TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu tweeted: “He stru-ggled for Special Catego-ry Status and promises made during the State’s re-organisation. His death is a terrible loss not just for Chittoor district but for the entire state of Andhra Pradesh.”

The TD supremo and Sivaprasad were classmates during their schooling and college days.