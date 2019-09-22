Nation Current Affairs 22 Sep 2019 Telugu Desam’s ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telugu Desam’s former MP Siva Prasad expires

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 22, 2019, 1:35 am IST
Updated Sep 22, 2019, 1:35 am IST
According to the family members of Sivaprasad, he fell ill on September 12 and was hospitalised for a week in Chittoor.
Senior Telugu Desam Party leader and former MP N Sivaprasad died due to renal failure on Saturday, party sources said. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 Senior Telugu Desam Party leader and former MP N Sivaprasad died due to renal failure on Saturday, party sources said. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Tirupati: In yet another tragedy for the Telugu Desam, another senior leader Naramalli Sivaprasad, who serv-ed as a two-time MP from Chittoor, passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai on Saturday.

The actor-turned-politician, aged 68 years, was undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital in Chennai as he was suffering from a kidney ailment and other health issues.

 

According to the family members of Sivaprasad, he fell ill on September 12 and was hospitalised for a week in Chittoor. He was later moved to the Apollo Hospital in Chen-nai as his health condition declined further. He passed away as his health condition deteriorated after the organs stopped responding to the treatment extended to him.

Meanwhile, after the death news of the former MP came out, the former AP Chief Minister and TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu tweeted: “He stru-ggled for Special Catego-ry Status and promises made during the State’s re-organisation. His death is a terrible loss not just for Chittoor district but for the entire state of Andhra Pradesh.”

The TD supremo and Sivaprasad were classmates during their schooling and college days.

...
Tags: n. chandrababu naidu, telugu desam
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Latest From Nation

It was “a punishment” not appointing Justice Kureshi as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court as per the recommendation of May 10, 2019, said Vikas Singh, former president of the SC bar association. (Representational image)

Bombay High Court judge shifted to Tripura High Court

Mr Agarwal said that there are 26,329 control units and 40,615 ballot units. Besides, an arrangement of 27,996 Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines has been made. (Representational image)

Haryana assembly to have 19,442 centres

Indian Space Research Organisation

Isro readies for 2 missions

The Huzurnagar Assembly segment is a strong bastion of the Congress but the ruling TRS wants to wrest this seat. (Representational image)

Huzurnagar Assembly bypoll to see a triangular fight



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Noida bus driver gets challan for ‘not wearing helmet’, fined

Nirankar Singh contended that if it was a seat-belt offence, then the challan should mention seat belt and not helmet. "If there is any error on our part, we will pay penalty for that, but it has to be genuine," he said. (Photo: DC | Representational)
 

Crime in the wild: ED attaches 3 chimpanzees, 4 marmosets in money laundering case

The agency said the seven animals are valued at Rs 81 lakh, with each chimpanzee worth Rs 25 lakh and a marmoset, a species of small long-tailed South American monkeys, about Rs 1.5 lakh. The case pertains to West Bengal government's complaint against alleged smuggler Supradip Guha for ‘illegal possession’ of wild animals. (Photo: Pixabay | Representational)
 

Ileana D'Cruz's hot picture in black monokini is about to laugh your problems away

Ileana D'Cruz. (Photo: Instagram)
 

KBC 11: Netizens troll Sonakshi Sinha for forgetting Ramayana, Kalank actor responds

Sonakshi Sinha. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Maruti S-Presso expected prices: Will it undercut Renault Kwid, datsun redi-GO, GO?

Expected to be sold in a total of four variants.
 

Fearing fine, Delhi cabbies start keeping condoms in their vehicles

Delhi Sarvodaya Driver Association president, Kamaljeet Gill said all cab drivers are supposed to carry at least three condoms. (Photo: File | Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

Maharashtra, Haryana polls on October 21, results on 24th

Haryana will see a three-cornered contest between the BJP, the Congress and the JJP, while Maharashtra will be a clash of alliances, with the BJP-Shiv Sena versus the Congress-NCP. (Representational image)

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy conducts aerial survey of flood affected Kurnool district

Earlier on September 17, the Mahanandiswara Swamy temple here got flooded by an overflowing Kundu river. (Photo: ANI)

Chandrababu Naidu’s house must be pulled down in 7 days

N. Chandrababu Naidu

Telangana revamps security staff of Governor

Dr Tamilsai Soundararajan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham