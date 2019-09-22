Nation Current Affairs 22 Sep 2019 Telangana revamps se ...
Telangana revamps security staff of Governor

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VIKRAM SHARMA
Published Sep 22, 2019, 12:59 am IST
Updated Sep 22, 2019, 1:19 am IST
Dr Tamilsai Soundararajan
Hyderabad: The Telangana state Intelligence wing has abruptly withdrawn all security personnel and some of the staffers at Raj Bhavan, and replaced them with fresh faces. This coincides with the replacement of E.S.L. Narasimhan as Governor by Dr Tamilsai Soundararajan.

This is perhaps the first time that none of the existing personnel, from Chief Security Officer (CSO) downwards, have been retained. Some in the set-up wonder if it is aimed at keeping a better “vigil” on the comings-and-goings at Raj Bhav-an, particularly given the political background of the new Governor. (Her predecessor was an espiocrat, ending his career as the Intelligence Bureau director.)

 

It is no secret that the new Governor’s former party, the BJP, has for long coveted power in Telengana. Naturally, the TRS now takes keen interest in Raj Bhavan.

DC learnt that just days after Dr Soundararajan took charge on September 8 the Intelligence Security Wing (ISW) swiftly replaced the CSO, a battery of Personal Security Officers (PSOs) and several staffers. In all, 20 personnel were replaced. Six to eight PSOs were in Governor Narasimhan’s close proximity team (in three shifts) have been replaced — and some of the replacements from the ISW are conversant in Tamil.

Most of Governor Soundararajan’s telephone calls back home are in Tamil, while she speaks to persons in New Delhi in English. Incidentally, the ISW also handles Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s security. The CSO and PSOs are responsible not just for the VIP’s security, but also for vetting any visitor, either casual or by appointment.

Sources said that even personnel in pilot and escort vehicles were replaced, as were telephone operators in the Governor’s secretariat.

The personnel were taken by surprise as they expected to continue at their posts despite the change of Governor. Dr Soundararajan, who was the Tamil Nadu BJP chief, has had a steady stream of visitors, particularly of BJP leaders, ever since she took charge.

The government enjoy-ed a smooth and cordial relationship with Gover-nor Narasimhan, to the chagrin of the opposition. The TRS, however, was subdued at the Dr Soundararajan’s appointment.

Tags: e.s.l. narasimhan, dr tamilsai soundararajan
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


