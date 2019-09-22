Telangana high court to work on 2 Saturdays for speedy disposal of cases

Hyderabad: Aiming at speedy disposal of the long-pending criminal side petitions, appeals and revisions, the Telangana High Court has taken a step forward to work on Saturdays.

Today, two specially constituted benches including one division bench started conducting proceedings to take up the oldest criminal side cases.

The Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Tadaka-malla Vinod Kumar and the single judge bench headed by Justice Ghandi-kota Sri Devi heard the criminal cases which have been pending since 2005.

The Division Bench disposed four criminal appeals which had been pending since 2012 and the single judge disposed off 35 criminal petitions.

Noticing that as many as 29,678 criminal side cases have been pending in the High Court, the Chief Justice Chauhan took the initiative to dispose of the oldest criminal cases with a proposal to hold the court proceedings on Saturdays. From October 19, the High Court will sit on every first and third Saturday of the month with two benches to hear the criminal cases.