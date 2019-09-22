Nation Current Affairs 22 Sep 2019 Maharashtra, Haryana ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Maharashtra, Haryana polls on October 21, results on 24th

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 22, 2019, 12:53 am IST
Updated Sep 22, 2019, 1:44 am IST
Notably, these are the first elections conducted after the massive parliamentary sweep by the BJP under PM Modi.
Haryana will see a three-cornered contest between the BJP, the Congress and the JJP, while Maharashtra will be a clash of alliances, with the BJP-Shiv Sena versus the Congress-NCP. (Representational image)
 Haryana will see a three-cornered contest between the BJP, the Congress and the JJP, while Maharashtra will be a clash of alliances, with the BJP-Shiv Sena versus the Congress-NCP. (Representational image)

New Delhi: The schedule for assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana was annou-nced on Saturday by the Election Commission of India. By-polls in several states, notably for the 15 assembly seats whose defecting legislators toppled the previous Karnataka government, will also be held. All polling will be on October 21. Counting is on the 24th.

Notably, these are the first elections conducted after the massive parliamentary sweep by the BJP under Prime Minis-ter Narendra Modi. Also, they are the first polling after the government revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s autonomy.

 

Haryana will see a three-cornered contest between the BJP, the Congress and the JJP, while Maharashtra will be a clash of alliances, with the BJP-Shiv Sena versus the Congress-NCP. The BJP is the inc-umbent in both states, so it aims to retain them.

Notification will be on Friday, the last date of nomination on October 4, and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is October 7. Both current assemblies expi-re in early November.

“The model code of conduct, which provides a level playing field in elections, comes into effect immediately,” Chief Election Commis-sioner Sunil Arora told reporters.

In Maharashtra, Congress and NCP will contest 125 seats each, leaving the rest for smaller allies. The BJP-Shiv Sena are still talking. They had not formed a pre-poll alliance last time around but joined hands after the results, wherein they together won 185 seats. A formal alliance is expected soon.

Modi launched the BJP’s campaign in Maharashtra with a rally in Nashik on Thursday. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is leading the campaign.

In Haryana, the BJP under CM Manohar Lal Khattar is confident. The Congress is bogged down in internal rivalries. In 2014, the BJP won 47 seats here limiting Congress to 15. By-polls to 64 assembly seats spread over 18 states and one Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar will also be held. These include 15 in Karnataka, for the disqualified MLAs, and 11 in Uttar Pradesh, for MLAs who became MPs.

The Samastipur Lok Sabha by-election is because sitting MP Ram Chandra Pawan passed away in July.

West Bengal will not see by-elections due to Durga Puja.

...
Tags: election commission of india, maharashtra assembly elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Haryana assembly to have 19,442 centres

Latest From Nation

It was “a punishment” not appointing Justice Kureshi as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court as per the recommendation of May 10, 2019, said Vikas Singh, former president of the SC bar association. (Representational image)

Bombay High Court judge shifted to Tripura High Court

Mr Agarwal said that there are 26,329 control units and 40,615 ballot units. Besides, an arrangement of 27,996 Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines has been made. (Representational image)

Haryana assembly to have 19,442 centres

Indian Space Research Organisation

Isro readies for 2 missions

Senior Telugu Desam Party leader and former MP N Sivaprasad died due to renal failure on Saturday, party sources said. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Telugu Desam’s former MP Siva Prasad expires



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Noida bus driver gets challan for ‘not wearing helmet’, fined

Nirankar Singh contended that if it was a seat-belt offence, then the challan should mention seat belt and not helmet. "If there is any error on our part, we will pay penalty for that, but it has to be genuine," he said. (Photo: DC | Representational)
 

Crime in the wild: ED attaches 3 chimpanzees, 4 marmosets in money laundering case

The agency said the seven animals are valued at Rs 81 lakh, with each chimpanzee worth Rs 25 lakh and a marmoset, a species of small long-tailed South American monkeys, about Rs 1.5 lakh. The case pertains to West Bengal government's complaint against alleged smuggler Supradip Guha for ‘illegal possession’ of wild animals. (Photo: Pixabay | Representational)
 

Ileana D'Cruz's hot picture in black monokini is about to laugh your problems away

Ileana D'Cruz. (Photo: Instagram)
 

KBC 11: Netizens troll Sonakshi Sinha for forgetting Ramayana, Kalank actor responds

Sonakshi Sinha. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Maruti S-Presso expected prices: Will it undercut Renault Kwid, datsun redi-GO, GO?

Expected to be sold in a total of four variants.
 

Fearing fine, Delhi cabbies start keeping condoms in their vehicles

Delhi Sarvodaya Driver Association president, Kamaljeet Gill said all cab drivers are supposed to carry at least three condoms. (Photo: File | Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy conducts aerial survey of flood affected Kurnool district

Earlier on September 17, the Mahanandiswara Swamy temple here got flooded by an overflowing Kundu river. (Photo: ANI)

Chandrababu Naidu’s house must be pulled down in 7 days

N. Chandrababu Naidu

Telangana revamps security staff of Governor

Dr Tamilsai Soundararajan

Dharmendra Pradhan ducks questions on Article 370

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham