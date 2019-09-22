Nation Current Affairs 22 Sep 2019 JeM terror camp in B ...
Nation, Current Affairs

JeM terror camp in Balakot, bombed by IAF, functional again under new name

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : DRAKSHA SHARMA
Published Sep 22, 2019, 2:55 pm IST
Updated Sep 22, 2019, 2:55 pm IST
Indian national security establishment had confirmed the reactivation of the Balakot facility and the top levels of govt were informed too.
Indian Air Force had launched the pre-emptive air strike on Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on 26 February. (Photo: File)
 Indian Air Force had launched the pre-emptive air strike on Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on 26 February. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Under a new name, the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) camp in Pakistan's Balakot that was attacked by the Indian Air Force was revived to carry out attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and other places in India.

After Pakistan gave its nod, in the backdrop of India's decision to abrogate Article 370 and bifurcate the state into two Union territories, the JeM camp, training 40 jihadists, came alive, Hindustan Times reported.

 

Indian national security establishment had confirmed the reactivation of the Balakot facility and the top levels of government were informed too.

According to intelligence sources, JeM may not only target J&K but also Gujarat and Maharashtra under a new name to avoid international scrutiny, Hindustan reported.

Indian Air Force had launched the pre-emptive air strike on Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on 26 February.

12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets launched an airstrike on Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp in retaliation against Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were martyred.

According to Indian counter-terror operatives, anti-India terror groups that remained dormant since Pulwama and its aftermath were reactivated after August 5, when India decided to read down Article 370.

Moreover, the very next day, JeM commander Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar met his contacts in the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Pakistan’s spy agency, and drafted a jihadist response to India's move in Kashmir.

To create an unrest in the Valley, Pakistan-based terror outfits have been asked to use Kashmiri- origin terrorists. Few sleeping outfits like the Al Umnar Mujahideen led by Mushtaq Zargar alias Latram were also revived in this context.

People who were closely observing Pakistan's action said JeM has started advanced daura tarbiya courses, a religious programme, for 50 jihadists.

News agency IANS had reported that Islamabad reactivated nearly a dozen terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), close to the International Border along Jammu and Kashmir after New Delhi announced to scrap Kashmir's special status.

Read: After Imran warns on Art 370, sleepy terror camps came alive in PoK: report

The Jaish-e-Mohammed has been banned in Pakistan since 2002, but it continues to train terrorists in Pakistan occupied Kashmir and provide them weapons to create troubles in Jammu and Kashmir.

Having maintained close relations with the Taliban and al Qaeda, it has carried out several attacks primarily in Jammu and Kashmir, news agency ANI reported.

 

Tags: jaish-e-mohammed, balakot airstrike, article 370
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


