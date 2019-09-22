Nation Current Affairs 22 Sep 2019 It’s Greta Thu ...
Nation, Current Affairs

It’s Greta Thunberg movement in Bengaluru for green Earth

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DENZIL RITHESH D’SOUZA
Published Sep 22, 2019, 4:07 am IST
Updated Sep 22, 2019, 4:10 am IST
Volunteers spruce up Brigade Rd, Kalkare Lake, Skate Park in Hegde Nagar.
A schoolboy collects waste from Kalkare Lake in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo: DC)
 A schoolboy collects waste from Kalkare Lake in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo: DC)

Bengaluru: Swedish schoolgirl Greta Thunberg, 16,  has been sending out messages to politicians and corporates worldwide and Namma Bengalureans too are now walking the footsteps of the youngest Thalaivar of global climate change movement.

Thousands of city denizens have been actively participating in the Global Climate Week 2019 that started on Friday, an offshoot of 'Fridays for Future' movement bugled by Greta in Sweden and then in the US making the ruling politicians world over answerable for the fast degrading global climate.

 

The second day of the movement on Saturday was observed as 'World Clean Up Day.' As part of the event, several volunteers spruced up Brigade Road, Kalkare Lake and Holystoked Skate Park in Hegde Nagar.

"The clean-ups are a form of active and peaceful protests meant to draw attention to the fact that as a society we mismanage our waste and unnecessarily consume too much. The clean-up model also aims to build a series of local guardians for their own neighbourhoods - people who are willing to travel that extra mile to make sure that their environment remains healthy and hygienic. Gloves, bags and other equipment were provided by the organisers", said Jacob Cherian, Clean-ups and Content Coordinator for Fridays For Future (FFF) India.

On Friday, over 1000 protestors led by Jhatkaa.org, Fridays For Future India and Extinction Rebellion took to the stairs of city's Town Hall from 5 pm to 7 pm  as part of a worldwide event aimed at pressuring the governments and corporates to be truthful about their impacts on the environment and take restorative steps to address climate change.

'Bengaluru participation beats Europe, western countries': "Bengalureans are quite a responsible lot, particularly the youths. Though about 1000 members participated in the 'climate justice' movement this global climate week is a lot less compared to the 12 million population in Bengaluru. The numbers are way more promising than in Europe and most western countries", said Karen Raymond, Climate Strike organiser, FFF India. There has been a steady rise in the participation of 12 global strikes held, she expressed. "On May 15 this year, we had 100 people participating while it touched about 450 on May 24 and a whopping 1000 on September 20", Karen disclosed.      

Over a third of the attendees were students, as compared to the Fridays For Future demonstration in May. In the last event, 75 percent of participants were students, said Jacob.

"This worldwide event brought out a number of working professionals and parents as well. All of this is a part of a series of events that will be spread across the week of Sep tember 20th-27th, which is Global Climate Strike Week", added Jacob.

Volunteers hope that the 'Greta Paraak' will take Bengalureans by storm in the Global Week for Climate Justice to revive Bengaluru into a healthy habitat for all.

...
Tags: global climate, greta thunberg
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

The counting for the by-elections will be held on October 24. (Representational image)

Bengaluru: Polls, a shocker for rebel MLAs

The festival line-up this year includes a tribute to Agnès Varda with a special screening of her film “Jacquot de Nantes”. (Representational image)

Urban Lens Film Festival 2019 concludes today

BS Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: Disqualified MLAs to seek stay on Speaker’s order

he was allegedly “beaten up” and “humiliated” by the Army troops in Jammu and Kashmir’s southern Pulwama district earlier this week. (Representational image)

Humilated, Pulwama boy kills self



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Noida bus driver gets challan for ‘not wearing helmet’, fined

Nirankar Singh contended that if it was a seat-belt offence, then the challan should mention seat belt and not helmet. "If there is any error on our part, we will pay penalty for that, but it has to be genuine," he said. (Photo: DC | Representational)
 

Crime in the wild: ED attaches 3 chimpanzees, 4 marmosets in money laundering case

The agency said the seven animals are valued at Rs 81 lakh, with each chimpanzee worth Rs 25 lakh and a marmoset, a species of small long-tailed South American monkeys, about Rs 1.5 lakh. The case pertains to West Bengal government's complaint against alleged smuggler Supradip Guha for ‘illegal possession’ of wild animals. (Photo: Pixabay | Representational)
 

Ileana D'Cruz's hot picture in black monokini is about to laugh your problems away

Ileana D'Cruz. (Photo: Instagram)
 

KBC 11: Netizens troll Sonakshi Sinha for forgetting Ramayana, Kalank actor responds

Sonakshi Sinha. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Maruti S-Presso expected prices: Will it undercut Renault Kwid, datsun redi-GO, GO?

Expected to be sold in a total of four variants.
 

Fearing fine, Delhi cabbies start keeping condoms in their vehicles

Delhi Sarvodaya Driver Association president, Kamaljeet Gill said all cab drivers are supposed to carry at least three condoms. (Photo: File | Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Aluva gropes in the dark

“The council had undertaken the renovation and modernisation of the plant a few years ago but the 2018 floods damaged it heavily. No authority has cared to take the work forward,” said Seby. (Representational image)

Kochi: Ro-Ro service to go full steam

The first service will operate from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the second from 8.30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Cleanup drive held at Alappuzha

Volunteers including research fellows at School of Environmental Sciences (SES) and students of SD College, Alappuzha took part in the drive. (Photo: DC)

Congress union alleges snag in Secretariat punching

At present when an employee punches on the biometric punching machine he gets a text message on the mobile phone with details of the entry including correct time.

Assembly panel to visit Thanjai

A. Annadurai
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham