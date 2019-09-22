Nation Current Affairs 22 Sep 2019 Isro readies for 2 m ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Isro readies for 2 missions

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published Sep 22, 2019, 1:38 am IST
Updated Sep 22, 2019, 1:38 am IST
Scientists trying to analyse Vikram lapses.
Indian Space Research Organisation
 Indian Space Research Organisation

Bhubaneswar: Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) chairman K. Sivan on Saturday said that his next priority was successful execution of Mission Gaganyaan.

As a part of the exercise, India will send two unmanned missions — one in 2020 another in July 2021 — to space. This will be followed by a manned mission in December 2021, he added.

 

“We are trying to set the target of achieving this mission by the next year. For this, we are working on different options. But first of all, we have to understand what really happened to the lander. This is our first priority now,” informed the Isro chief.

Addressing the students at the 8th Convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bhubaneswar, Mr Sivan said Chandrayaan-2 Mission has achieved 98 per cent of its objectives, while they are yet to establish any communication with “Lander Vikram”.

“We could not have established any communication with the lander yet. The project was developed in two parts —science and technology demonstration. We achieved total success in science objective while in technology demonstration the success percentage was almost full. That’s why the project can be termed as 98 per cent successful,” he observed.

He said that the scientists were trying to analyse the lapses, to know what exactly went wrong with the lander.

“Orbiter continues to perform scheduled science experiments to complete satisfaction. There are eight instruments in the orbiter and each instrument is doing exactly what it meant to do,” he added.

“The orbiter was initially planned for a year, but with the optimum mission planning there is every possibility that it will last for another seven and a half years benefiting us for science experiments,” said the Isro chief.

...
Tags: indian space research organisation (isro), k. sivan, gaganyaan
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar


Latest From Nation

It was “a punishment” not appointing Justice Kureshi as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court as per the recommendation of May 10, 2019, said Vikas Singh, former president of the SC bar association. (Representational image)

Bombay High Court judge shifted to Tripura High Court

Mr Agarwal said that there are 26,329 control units and 40,615 ballot units. Besides, an arrangement of 27,996 Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines has been made. (Representational image)

Haryana assembly to have 19,442 centres

Senior Telugu Desam Party leader and former MP N Sivaprasad died due to renal failure on Saturday, party sources said. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Telugu Desam’s former MP Siva Prasad expires

The Huzurnagar Assembly segment is a strong bastion of the Congress but the ruling TRS wants to wrest this seat. (Representational image)

Huzurnagar Assembly bypoll to see a triangular fight



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Noida bus driver gets challan for ‘not wearing helmet’, fined

Nirankar Singh contended that if it was a seat-belt offence, then the challan should mention seat belt and not helmet. "If there is any error on our part, we will pay penalty for that, but it has to be genuine," he said. (Photo: DC | Representational)
 

Crime in the wild: ED attaches 3 chimpanzees, 4 marmosets in money laundering case

The agency said the seven animals are valued at Rs 81 lakh, with each chimpanzee worth Rs 25 lakh and a marmoset, a species of small long-tailed South American monkeys, about Rs 1.5 lakh. The case pertains to West Bengal government's complaint against alleged smuggler Supradip Guha for ‘illegal possession’ of wild animals. (Photo: Pixabay | Representational)
 

Ileana D'Cruz's hot picture in black monokini is about to laugh your problems away

Ileana D'Cruz. (Photo: Instagram)
 

KBC 11: Netizens troll Sonakshi Sinha for forgetting Ramayana, Kalank actor responds

Sonakshi Sinha. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Maruti S-Presso expected prices: Will it undercut Renault Kwid, datsun redi-GO, GO?

Expected to be sold in a total of four variants.
 

Fearing fine, Delhi cabbies start keeping condoms in their vehicles

Delhi Sarvodaya Driver Association president, Kamaljeet Gill said all cab drivers are supposed to carry at least three condoms. (Photo: File | Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

Maharashtra, Haryana polls on October 21, results on 24th

Haryana will see a three-cornered contest between the BJP, the Congress and the JJP, while Maharashtra will be a clash of alliances, with the BJP-Shiv Sena versus the Congress-NCP. (Representational image)

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy conducts aerial survey of flood affected Kurnool district

Earlier on September 17, the Mahanandiswara Swamy temple here got flooded by an overflowing Kundu river. (Photo: ANI)

Chandrababu Naidu’s house must be pulled down in 7 days

N. Chandrababu Naidu

Telangana revamps security staff of Governor

Dr Tamilsai Soundararajan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham