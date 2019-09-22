Nation Current Affairs 22 Sep 2019 Indigenous refugees ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Indigenous refugees find no place in Assam NRC

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Sep 22, 2019, 1:22 am IST
Updated Sep 22, 2019, 1:22 am IST
The authorities said that they are preparing to issue rejection certificates to all 19 lakh people, defining specific reason for rejection from list.
Claiming that the entire exercise of updating the NRC has generated a massive databank, sources said that they are now putting them in to a safe custody.
 Claiming that the entire exercise of updating the NRC has generated a massive databank, sources said that they are now putting them in to a safe custody.

Guwahati: While the demand for re-verification of names of those left out of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) has intensified, the NRC authorities have expressed fear that more tribal groups may launch agitation as a sizeable number of people belonging to indigenous communities have migrated to Assam from Bangladesh and didn’t have the requisite paper for inclusion of names in the NRC.

Pointing out that several families belonging to Garo and Koch Rajbongshi communities have submitted “refugee certificate” as evidence for inclusion of their names, authoritative sources in NRC secretariat said that the NRC authorities could not verify the veracity of these “refugee certificates” so their names could not be included into the NRC.

 

It is significant that not only Muslims or Hindu Bengalis have migrated to Assam but a large number of people belonging to indigenous communities like Koch Rajbongshi and Garo have also migrated illegally to Assam from Bangladesh.

Asserting that the NRC authorities strictly followed the guideline of the Supreme Court while accepting or rejecting the names in the NRC, the authorities said that they are preparing to issue rejection certificates to all 19 lakh people, defining specific reason for rejection of their names from the NRC.

Informing that the NRC authorities still have a Herculean task of digital preservation of documents submitted by 3,30,27,661 applicants, sources said that more than 5,000 NRC Seva Kendras were still functional and preparing rejection letter for those left out.

Claiming that the entire exercise of updating the NRC has generated a massive databank, sources said that they are now putting them in to a safe custody. More than 52,000 state government employees who were engaged in the NRC updating process are still attached to the NRC authorities and working.  

Meanwhile, All Koch Raj-bongshi Students’ Union claimed that around 58,000 people from the Koch Rajbongshi community have been left out of the final NRC published on August 31, which excluded about 19 lakh claimants from the citizenship register. They are demanding inclusion of all members of the indigenous Koch Rajbongshi community, who have been left out of the NRC list.

The Tinsukia district committee of All Assam Gorkha Students’ Union (AAGSU) has also urged Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal for re-verification of genuine Indian Gorkhas who have been excluded from the NRC at their respective NSKs, without sending their names in foreigners tribunals.

...
Tags: national register of citizens, indian hindu bengalis
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)


Latest From Nation

It was “a punishment” not appointing Justice Kureshi as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court as per the recommendation of May 10, 2019, said Vikas Singh, former president of the SC bar association. (Representational image)

Bombay High Court judge shifted to Tripura High Court

Mr Agarwal said that there are 26,329 control units and 40,615 ballot units. Besides, an arrangement of 27,996 Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines has been made. (Representational image)

Haryana assembly to have 19,442 centres

Indian Space Research Organisation

Isro readies for 2 missions

Senior Telugu Desam Party leader and former MP N Sivaprasad died due to renal failure on Saturday, party sources said. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Telugu Desam’s former MP Siva Prasad expires



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Noida bus driver gets challan for ‘not wearing helmet’, fined

Nirankar Singh contended that if it was a seat-belt offence, then the challan should mention seat belt and not helmet. "If there is any error on our part, we will pay penalty for that, but it has to be genuine," he said. (Photo: DC | Representational)
 

Crime in the wild: ED attaches 3 chimpanzees, 4 marmosets in money laundering case

The agency said the seven animals are valued at Rs 81 lakh, with each chimpanzee worth Rs 25 lakh and a marmoset, a species of small long-tailed South American monkeys, about Rs 1.5 lakh. The case pertains to West Bengal government's complaint against alleged smuggler Supradip Guha for ‘illegal possession’ of wild animals. (Photo: Pixabay | Representational)
 

Ileana D'Cruz's hot picture in black monokini is about to laugh your problems away

Ileana D'Cruz. (Photo: Instagram)
 

KBC 11: Netizens troll Sonakshi Sinha for forgetting Ramayana, Kalank actor responds

Sonakshi Sinha. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Maruti S-Presso expected prices: Will it undercut Renault Kwid, datsun redi-GO, GO?

Expected to be sold in a total of four variants.
 

Fearing fine, Delhi cabbies start keeping condoms in their vehicles

Delhi Sarvodaya Driver Association president, Kamaljeet Gill said all cab drivers are supposed to carry at least three condoms. (Photo: File | Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

Maharashtra, Haryana polls on October 21, results on 24th

Haryana will see a three-cornered contest between the BJP, the Congress and the JJP, while Maharashtra will be a clash of alliances, with the BJP-Shiv Sena versus the Congress-NCP. (Representational image)

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy conducts aerial survey of flood affected Kurnool district

Earlier on September 17, the Mahanandiswara Swamy temple here got flooded by an overflowing Kundu river. (Photo: ANI)

Chandrababu Naidu’s house must be pulled down in 7 days

N. Chandrababu Naidu

Telangana revamps security staff of Governor

Dr Tamilsai Soundararajan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham