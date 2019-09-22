Nation Current Affairs 22 Sep 2019 Hyderabad to beat Be ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad to beat Bengaluru in IT sector: K T Rama Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | IREDDY SRINIVAS REDDY
Published Sep 22, 2019, 2:52 am IST
Updated Sep 22, 2019, 2:52 am IST
Finally, the NDA government shelved the ITIR policy, which was announced in June 2018.
K T Rama Rao
 K T Rama Rao

Hyderabad: IT and industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Satur-day told the Assembly that Hyderabad would soon overtake Bangalore in the IT sector.

While replying to queries by Congress members Mallu Bhatti Vikram-arka and D. Sridhar Babu during the question hour of the house, the minister explained that the IT industry is rapidly growing in Hyderabad and the city has surpassed Bengaluru in office space occupation.

 

“Yesterday, I had said that Hyderabad would overtake Bengaluru in office space absorption this year. According to the latest updates, Hyderabad has already beaten Bengaluru in the first quarter,” the minister explained.

The Congress members said that if the state government would have put more pressure on the centre, more employment could be generated through the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) project.

Tearing into the Congress claims of establishing the ITIR project in the city during the UPA reign, the minister said that the UPA government had confined itself only to making an announcement of the project.

He explained: “The project was announced in Nov-ember 2013 with investment support of Rs 3,275 cr-ore but not a single paisa was released. The state government had aggressively pursued the issue with the Centre.

Finally, the NDA government shelved the ITIR policy, which was announced in June 2018. However, without waiting for New Delhi’s support, the state government continued with its efforts to create new IT clusters and attract new investments in the sector.

He said that though we have a growth rate of 17 per cent in the IT Sector, the number of employees working in the IT sector has reached 5.5 lakhs. Only 3 lakh employees were in the Hyderabad IT sector during the combined state of AP. About 12.67 lakh jobs have been created through TSIPAS in other sectors, including IT.

One may note here that reports say that in Benga-luru there are around 1.5 million employees in the IT sector.

...
Tags: k.t. rama rao, it sector
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

“The council had undertaken the renovation and modernisation of the plant a few years ago but the 2018 floods damaged it heavily. No authority has cared to take the work forward,” said Seby. (Representational image)

Aluva gropes in the dark

A file photo of B.S. Yeddyurappa with H.D. Kumaraswam

Karnataka at the crossroads: Whither Cong? End of JD(S)? No Next Gen leader for BJP?

Devotees welcome the cows with religious fervour and offer worship. (Photo: DC)

Vittala temple receives 37 cows from Haryana farm

The first service will operate from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the second from 8.30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kochi: Ro-Ro service to go full steam



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Noida bus driver gets challan for ‘not wearing helmet’, fined

Nirankar Singh contended that if it was a seat-belt offence, then the challan should mention seat belt and not helmet. "If there is any error on our part, we will pay penalty for that, but it has to be genuine," he said. (Photo: DC | Representational)
 

Crime in the wild: ED attaches 3 chimpanzees, 4 marmosets in money laundering case

The agency said the seven animals are valued at Rs 81 lakh, with each chimpanzee worth Rs 25 lakh and a marmoset, a species of small long-tailed South American monkeys, about Rs 1.5 lakh. The case pertains to West Bengal government's complaint against alleged smuggler Supradip Guha for ‘illegal possession’ of wild animals. (Photo: Pixabay | Representational)
 

Ileana D'Cruz's hot picture in black monokini is about to laugh your problems away

Ileana D'Cruz. (Photo: Instagram)
 

KBC 11: Netizens troll Sonakshi Sinha for forgetting Ramayana, Kalank actor responds

Sonakshi Sinha. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Maruti S-Presso expected prices: Will it undercut Renault Kwid, datsun redi-GO, GO?

Expected to be sold in a total of four variants.
 

Fearing fine, Delhi cabbies start keeping condoms in their vehicles

Delhi Sarvodaya Driver Association president, Kamaljeet Gill said all cab drivers are supposed to carry at least three condoms. (Photo: File | Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Three die in Gaurav Gill’s car accident

Gaurav Gill

Students’ campaign in University of Hyderabad hots up

University of Hyderabad

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

Maharashtra, Haryana polls on October 21, results on 24th

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora flanked by Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa (L) and Sunil Chandra during a press conference regarding Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly Elections, at Election Commission in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy conducts aerial survey of flood affected Kurnool district

Earlier on September 17, the Mahanandiswara Swamy temple here got flooded by an overflowing Kundu river. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham