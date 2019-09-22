Nation Current Affairs 22 Sep 2019 EC announces bypolls ...
Nation, Current Affairs

EC announces bypolls to 2 more assembly seats in Gujarat

PTI
Published Sep 22, 2019, 8:08 pm IST
Updated Sep 22, 2019, 8:08 pm IST
Bypolls to four assembly seats in Gujarat were announced on Saturday.
According to a statement issued by the Commission, bypolls to Radhanpur and Bayad assembly seats in Gujarat and the Samastipur Lok Sabha seat in Bihar will be held on October 21. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Election Commission on Sunday announced bypolls to two more assembly constituencies in Gujarat, taking the total number of seats going for by-election across India to 66.

According to a statement issued by the Commission, bypolls to Radhanpur and Bayad assembly seats in Gujarat and the Samastipur Lok Sabha seat in Bihar will be held on October 21.

 

Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana will also be held on the same day. The counting will be held on October 24.

The states where assembly bypolls will be held are Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Odisha and Puducherry (one seat each).

The other states are Assam (4), Bihar (5), Gujarat ( now 6), Himachal Pradesh (2), Kerala (5), Punjab (4), Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu (two each) and Sikkim (3).

The notification for the Lok Sabha bypoll and 64 assembly by-elections will be issued on September 23. The nomination process will begin the same day.

 

...
