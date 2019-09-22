Dharmendra Pradhan ducks questions on Article 370

Hyderabad: Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan came to Hyderabad to explain to the city’s elders about the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir. But he could not answer their questions.

All that Pradhan, a BJP trouble-shooter, could do for the audience of prominent Muslims was to hand out a booklet of Parliament speeches explaining the government stand, and listing future development plans for J&K.

This meeting was part of an outreach plan. In Hyderabad, however, the outreach was to private minority institutes, but not to the Maulana Azad National Urdu University, which has 100 Kashmiri students. The college administration said it had not been informed.

For instance, here is the exchange with Zafar Javeed, honorary secretary of the Sultan-ul-uloom Educational Society:

Javeed: Will there be peace in Kashmir? Are the people of J&K being singularly targeted by the central government? Why are there not political rights to the people in J&K? Will they have civil liberty, transport and communication? Are there sufficient food and medical supplies in the Valley? It is not just a political issue but that of human rights. The indefinite curfew is tarnishing the image of India internationally.

Pradhan: Everything is normal in Kashmir and there is no need to worry. We will take you to Kash-mir and you can start an engineering college there.

Javeed: If that is so, why are people not seen on the streets? Their business is tourism and no tourists are in the state. Shops, schools and other normal life are not visible at all. How can it be normal?

Pradhan: There are 14 police stations where section 144 is in force. The other areas have no problem. There is absolute freedom and no human rights issue.

Javeed: What is the point in talking to the rest of Indian Muslims, why is the government not reaching out to the Kashmiris?

Pradhan: (silent).