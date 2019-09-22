Nation Current Affairs 22 Sep 2019 Dharmendra Pradhan d ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Dharmendra Pradhan ducks questions on Article 370

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Sep 22, 2019, 1:04 am IST
Updated Sep 22, 2019, 1:04 am IST
This meeting was part of an outreach plan.
Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
 Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Hyderabad: Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan came to Hyderabad to explain to the city’s elders about the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir. But he could not answer their questions.

All that Pradhan, a BJP trouble-shooter, could do for the audience of prominent Muslims was to hand out a booklet of Parliament speeches explaining the government stand, and listing future development plans for J&K.

 

This meeting was part of an outreach plan. In Hyderabad, however, the outreach was to private minority institutes, but not to the Maulana Azad National Urdu University, which has 100 Kashmiri students. The college administration said it had not been informed.

For instance, here is the exchange with Zafar Javeed, honorary secretary of the Sultan-ul-uloom Educational Society:

Javeed: Will there be peace in Kashmir? Are the people of J&K being singularly targeted by the central government? Why are there not political rights to the people in J&K? Will they have civil liberty, transport and communication? Are there sufficient food and medical supplies in the Valley? It is not just a political issue but that of human rights. The indefinite curfew is tarnishing the image of India internationally.

Pradhan: Everything is normal in Kashmir and there is no need to worry. We will take you to Kash-mir and you can start an engineering college there.

Javeed: If that is so, why are people not seen on the streets? Their business is tourism and no tourists are in the state. Shops, schools and other normal life are not visible at all. How can it be normal?

Pradhan: There are 14 police stations where section 144 is in force. The other areas have no problem. There is absolute freedom and no human rights issue.

Javeed: What is the point in talking to the rest of Indian Muslims, why is the government not reaching out to the Kashmiris?

Pradhan: (silent).

...
Tags: dharmendra pradhan, article 370
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

It was “a punishment” not appointing Justice Kureshi as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court as per the recommendation of May 10, 2019, said Vikas Singh, former president of the SC bar association. (Representational image)

Bombay High Court judge shifted to Tripura High Court

Mr Agarwal said that there are 26,329 control units and 40,615 ballot units. Besides, an arrangement of 27,996 Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines has been made. (Representational image)

Haryana assembly to have 19,442 centres

Indian Space Research Organisation

Isro readies for 2 missions

Senior Telugu Desam Party leader and former MP N Sivaprasad died due to renal failure on Saturday, party sources said. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Telugu Desam’s former MP Siva Prasad expires



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Noida bus driver gets challan for ‘not wearing helmet’, fined

Nirankar Singh contended that if it was a seat-belt offence, then the challan should mention seat belt and not helmet. "If there is any error on our part, we will pay penalty for that, but it has to be genuine," he said. (Photo: DC | Representational)
 

Crime in the wild: ED attaches 3 chimpanzees, 4 marmosets in money laundering case

The agency said the seven animals are valued at Rs 81 lakh, with each chimpanzee worth Rs 25 lakh and a marmoset, a species of small long-tailed South American monkeys, about Rs 1.5 lakh. The case pertains to West Bengal government's complaint against alleged smuggler Supradip Guha for ‘illegal possession’ of wild animals. (Photo: Pixabay | Representational)
 

Ileana D'Cruz's hot picture in black monokini is about to laugh your problems away

Ileana D'Cruz. (Photo: Instagram)
 

KBC 11: Netizens troll Sonakshi Sinha for forgetting Ramayana, Kalank actor responds

Sonakshi Sinha. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Maruti S-Presso expected prices: Will it undercut Renault Kwid, datsun redi-GO, GO?

Expected to be sold in a total of four variants.
 

Fearing fine, Delhi cabbies start keeping condoms in their vehicles

Delhi Sarvodaya Driver Association president, Kamaljeet Gill said all cab drivers are supposed to carry at least three condoms. (Photo: File | Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

Maharashtra, Haryana polls on October 21, results on 24th

Haryana will see a three-cornered contest between the BJP, the Congress and the JJP, while Maharashtra will be a clash of alliances, with the BJP-Shiv Sena versus the Congress-NCP. (Representational image)

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy conducts aerial survey of flood affected Kurnool district

Earlier on September 17, the Mahanandiswara Swamy temple here got flooded by an overflowing Kundu river. (Photo: ANI)

Telangana revamps security staff of Governor

Dr Tamilsai Soundararajan

'Howdy Modi' shrugs off storm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham